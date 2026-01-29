Crisis or best year of your life? Here’s the daily life of a third year Manchester student

5 mins ago

A Manchester university student’s third year experience is a constant mix of dread, anxiety and excitement. You’ve got dissertations to hand in, post-grad jobs to apply to and first class honours to aim for, all whilst still enjoying your final few months as a student.

The third-year crisis is real, so whether you’re a second year wanting to see what your upcoming life will be like or a third year wanting some validation, we’ve come up with the schedule of a typical day for a Manchester student in this state of transition.

9am: Wake up

It’s 9:15am and you’ve just woken up with a seminar in 45 minutes. Despite the panic, the realisation that your final months of university are slipping away forces you out of bed. The bus is as busy as ever, but you tell yourself to treasure it—you won’t be doing this routine for much longer.

10am: Seminar

Miraculously, you’ve made it. Pop to the Grove café for a coffee and get in your seminar, quick!

11am: The anxiety is back

You’ve just submitted your final January assignments and received an exam result back. For a moment, it feels like you can finally breathe and grab the final months of third year with both hands. That relief doesn’t last long—the word “dissertation” is mentioned, and reality quickly sets back in.

1pm: A newfound surge of motivation

Your seminar has finished and you’re feeling optimistic. It’s basically February; the finishing line is in sight. This final round of assignments will be a walk in the park. You head to Starbucks on University Green, crack open your laptop, and start planning.

3pm: Third-year crisis is back

You’ve just gotten home, your housemates are back and post-grad plans are back in discussion. “We need to make the most of our final months” and “we’ll never be able to live like this again” is amongst the discourse around the living room, and now you don’t want to study. You want to do every fun activity possible every day till your move out day.

5pm: Fallowfield Sainsbury’s excursion

One of the most notable landmarks in Fallowfield is Sainsbury’s. It’s time for your food shop with your housemates, and you may as well pick up a Buzzball whilst your there. You’ve studied all day, right?

7pm: Southside

The third-year crisis has resulted in an impromptu Tuesday night out. With many students leaving Fallowfield and Withington after graduation, it feels essential to make the most of every night left. Just don’t get too drunk and start contemplating a panic masters.

Third year may be one of the most mentally exhausting years of them all, but it’s also a reminder of why making memories and having fun matters almost as much as the degree itself.