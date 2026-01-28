Need to spot a Fallowfield boy? Here are five items that make up their everyday uniform

3 hours ago

We’ve all seen them on 142 on the way to uni, in the library and strutting about campus. You’ll most likely find them in groups, with their trousers low and wired headphones hanging out of their jumpers.

As common as a Fallowfield boy’s outfit is, we can’t pretend that they aren’t iconic. Want to be able to spot one from across Oxford Road? Here are five thing you’ll definitely see a Fallowfield fashion boy wearing around campus.

Arc’teryx beanies

A Fallowfield boy’s outfit isn’t complete with an Arc’teryx beanie. This hat definitely makes their aesthetic fit in with the sea of other Arc’teryx beanies you see on campus. Bonus points if it’s black.

Always do what you should do joggers (ADWYSD)

The classic grey, baggy, ADWYS joggers are hard to miss. They’re unmistakably Manchester core and perfect for a comfy lecture outfit. Whether this Fallow boy is a climber, DJ or lecture skipper, they will definitely be seen with a pair of these.

Realtree trousers

For something a little more daring, these Fallow boys like to switch it up a bit. These are perfect for blending in whilst sticking out. With these camo trousers – good luck finding them, they’re pretty hard to spot.

Ralph Lauren polos

This is the classic club night outfit. Usually a blue and white plaid situation, short sleeved Ralph Lauren shirts are a Fallow boy’s go-to. This says, “I’m classy but know what’s trending right now”.

Arc’teryx Beta Jacket

Oh, so you’re cool cool. If a Fallow boy is wearing one of these, they’ve reached peak Fallow core. They look cool and are most definitely protected from Manchester’s rain. (We’re so jealous). It’s safe to say if you see a guy walking around in one of these, they are a true Fallow Fashion Boy.

Featured images via Google Maps and @zacnewlands @kayskiz17 @nashromjue on TikTok