Women take the spotlight in FORWARDS Festival lineup

Bristol’s beloved August festival promises its most musically diverse lineup to date with all female Saturday’s co-headliners including Little Simz, Self Esteem, Tems and Wet Leg

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Returning to the Downs to mark the end of summer, FORWARDS festival promises two days of indie, contemporary, R&B, and legacy British hip hop voices.

The festival is bold this year in selecting all female headliners on Saturday 29th August. Grammy award winning Nigerian star Tems’ soulful and global sound will set the tone for the festival’s first day, followed by performances from UK powerhouse Self Esteem, and Isle of Wight indie duo, Wet Leg.

Other hugely exciting acts for Saturday include 90s Jungle and DnB superstar Goldie, Joy Crookes and Bristol trip hop pioneer Tricky. Special guests Maribou State will also play Saturday.

The Mercury Prize-winning and undeniable cultural force Little Simz will headline on Sunday and Melbourne-based punk group Amyl and the Sniffers will follow, along with a performance from American singer-songwriter Dijon.

FORWARDS’ Sunday lineup promises a kind of genre blending unique to the festival, whose progressive vision since its inception has championed grassroots performances alongside celebrated and established artists. The festival’s huge success last year is a testament to this (with performances from Jorja Smith, Barry Can’t Swim and Orbital, among others), and to its significance in showcasing emerging talents: Olivia Dean, who effectively dominated this month’s BRIT Awards performed FORWARDS’ West Stage in 2025.

FORWARDS is brought to Bristol by Bristol’s independent festival specialists ‘Team Love’, who partner with AEG Presents, the live entertainment producers behind both Coachella and All Points East. Tom Paine, Co-founder of Team Love, confirms the 2026 lineup as the festival’s “most broad and diverse music offering to date”. AEG’s UK and European CEO Jim King promises a ‘hugely positive moment in the Bristol summer calendar, both musically and culturally.’

Tickets will be up for pre-sale at 10:00 GMT on Tuesday 17 March, with a general sale live from 10:00 GMT on Wednesday 18 March.

Firmly rooted in Bristol’s independent spirit, we hope that FORWARDS 2026 brings to the city an unforgettable and culturally resonant moment in the UK festival season.

All photos vis @khaliphotography