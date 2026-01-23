Guys, Harry Styles isn’t coming to Manchester – here’s all the evidence, debunked

We Belong Together? Maybe…just not in Manchester.

3 hours ago

The past week has been huge for Harry Styles fans. From cryptic posters to a long-awaited album announcement, HS4 has officially entered the chat.

But alongside the excitement came one persistent rumour: that Harry Styles would be returning to Manchester for tour, potentially at Co-op Live. For many fans, especially Mancunians, it felt almost inevitable. Well, we’re here to confirm that it looks like Harry won’t be returning to Manchester in 2026 – bug why hasn’t it happened?

How Manchester got caught up in the HS4 hype

Earlier this month, mysterious ‘We Belong Together’ posters began appearing across major cities, including Manchester. Sightings near the O2 Ritz and along Whitworth Street quickly caught fans’ attention.

At the same time, fans noticed large gaps in the 2026 schedules of major venues around the world; including Wembley Stadium, Madison Square Garden, and Manchester’s Co-op Live. These gaps were widely shared online as ‘evidence’ that tour dates were imminent.

Manchester speculation felt especially convincing. Styles is a known investor in Co-op Live, and he has frequently referred to Manchester as his hometown, often speaking fondly of it during previous shows. Thus, the theory quickly solidified: if Harry was touring again, Manchester had to be included.

None of this, however, came from official sources. Like many album cycles before it, HS4 anticipation blurred the line between hopeful guessing and confirmed information. Placeholder venue calendars and confident TikToks helped rumours spread faster than facts.

The tour announcement

On Thursday evening, Harry Styles released his new single, Aperture, and officially announced his tour dates – and for UK fans, the news was a mixed bag.

The UK leg consists of six nights in London only, with no shows scheduled elsewhere in the country. In stark contrast, he is playing an astonishing thirty nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Almost instantly, social media filled with disappointment, frustration and confusion; with fans asking, ‘What happened to leaving America?’ in a tongue-in-cheek nod to one of Harry’s own lyrics.

Is there still hope for Manchester?

What has been confirmed is that this run appears closer to a residency-style tour, rather than a full global rollout. Some fans remain optimistic that this isn’t the end of the road.

With the album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally arriving on 6th March, many believe a larger world tour could follow later, potentially bringing Harry back to Manchester.

For now, though, hopes of a Co-op Live show – or any Manchester show – have been firmly squashed.

Featured image before edits via @HarryStyles on YouTube