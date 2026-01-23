The Tab

Guys, Harry Styles isn’t coming to Manchester – here’s all the evidence, debunked

We Belong Together? Maybe…just not in Manchester.

Alisa Pasha | News

The past week has been huge for Harry Styles fans. From cryptic posters to a long-awaited album announcement, HS4 has officially entered the chat.

But alongside the excitement came one persistent rumour: that Harry Styles would be returning to Manchester for tour, potentially at Co-op Live. For many fans, especially Mancunians, it felt almost inevitable. Well, we’re here to confirm that it looks like Harry won’t be returning to Manchester in 2026 – bug why hasn’t it happened?

How Manchester got caught up in the HS4 hype

@keira.louise.x

Right place, right time!! #hs4 #harrrystyles #webelongtogether #onedirection #asitwas

♬ As It Was – Harry Styles

Earlier this month, mysterious ‘We Belong Together’ posters began appearing across major cities, including Manchester. Sightings near the O2 Ritz and along Whitworth Street quickly caught fans’ attention.

At the same time, fans noticed large gaps in the 2026 schedules of major venues around the world; including Wembley Stadium, Madison Square Garden, and Manchester’s Co-op Live. These gaps were widely shared online as ‘evidence’ that tour dates were imminent.

Manchester speculation felt especially convincing. Styles is a known investor in Co-op Live, and he has frequently referred to Manchester as his hometown, often speaking fondly of it during previous shows. Thus, the theory quickly solidified: if Harry was touring again, Manchester had to be included.

None of this, however, came from official sources. Like many album cycles before it, HS4 anticipation blurred the line between hopeful guessing and confirmed information. Placeholder venue calendars and confident TikToks helped rumours spread faster than facts.

The tour announcement

@berosmusic

#greenscreen Harry Styles announces his new tour, Together Together in 7 cities including 30 dates in Madison Square Garden #harrystyles #togethertogether #trending #popculture

♬ Aperture – Harry Styles

On Thursday evening, Harry Styles released his new single, Aperture, and officially announced his tour dates – and for UK fans, the news was a mixed bag.

The UK leg consists of six nights in London only, with no shows scheduled elsewhere in the country. In stark contrast, he is playing an astonishing thirty nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Almost instantly, social media filled with disappointment, frustration and confusion; with fans asking, ‘What happened to leaving America?’ in a tongue-in-cheek nod to one of Harry’s own lyrics.

@bey_yonka

#harrystyles #onedirection #fyp #directioner #harry @HSHQ

♬ son original – Beyonka ✈️

Is there still hope for Manchester?

What has been confirmed is that this run appears closer to a residency-style tour, rather than a full global rollout. Some fans remain optimistic that this isn’t the end of the road.

With the album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally arriving on 6th March, many believe a larger world tour could follow later, potentially bringing Harry back to Manchester.

For now, though, hopes of a Co-op Live show – or any Manchester show – have been firmly squashed.

Featured image before edits via @HarryStyles on YouTube

Alisa Pasha | News

How long was Elizabeth Smart missing for? A timeline of the awful kidnapping

Claudia Cox

The search went on for months

Omg, Jack’s real-life job was part of his secretly sneaky strategy for The Traitors final

Claudia Cox

His whole game plan was ‘to dumb it down’

Guys, Harry Styles isn’t coming to Manchester – here’s all the evidence, debunked

Alisa Pasha

We Belong Together? Maybe…just not in Manchester.

Chaos ensues at Cambridge Union as speakers rushed at by Green Party candidate

Esther Knowles

Kathryn Fisher was stopped before making contact with the student and Reform councillor

Love a side quest? These are the societies at Northumbria and Newcastle Unis you need to join

Lucy Wilkinson

Refreshers’ Week is just around the corner, here’s how to make the most of it

Elizabeth Smart: Who Brian Mitchell is, and his messy and hellish life in prison up until now

Hayley Soen

He’s been moved multiple times

And then there were three: OnlyFans Dad and son have a new ‘brother’, and he’s eerily familiar

Kieran Galpin

What a bizarre little family

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie movies

Heated Rivalry made him famous, but Connor Storrie’s movie career is already stacked

Suchismita Ghosh

He’s been in a film alongside Lady Gaga

Drake

Omg, Drake DUMPED Lily Phillips after their ‘romantic’ dates – the reason is so funny

Kieran Galpin

This is my Justin and Selena

Teenager who should’ve died in brutal shark attack believes she was ‘saved by three angels’

Hebe Hancock

‘Medically, she shouldn’t be here’

