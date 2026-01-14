Decoded: What Harry Styles’ mysterious We Belong Together teasers actually mean

Billboards, WhatsApp chats and events schedules – is 2026 the year Harry Styles returns to the global stage?

The past 24 hours have been huge for Harry Styles stans across the world. However, it can be difficult to extract the truth from the mass of excitement and edits across social media. Rumours are spreading like wildfire, stemming after posters popped up across the country and a mysterious website was created.

Here’s what we really know about the potential of a HS4…

We Belong Together posters appeared earlier this week

Between January 12th and 23th, mysterious posters reading “We Belong Together” began appearing in major cities like London, New York and Manchester. Also reportedly spotted were digital billboards in Berlin, Rome and Naples with additional text such as “let the light in”, “it’s all waiting there” and “here we go again.”

People flocked to see them, with many believing this hinted at a potential tour or new content from Harry. One was even ripped down in Liverpool.

A website was also created with the same slogan

Posters coincided with the launch of a new website with the same new slogan and background image.

The website itself holds no clear mention of an album, but is copyrighted to Sony Music Entertainment, the owner of Harry Styles‘ label Columbia Records. Pressing on the video homepage directs a user to sign up for Whatsapp updates from HSHQ – leading people to believe a new era is coming.

Its rumoured Harry will take a residency at Madison Square Garden

People have flooded the event calendars of music venues across the world, finding huge gaps in the 2026 schedules of Wembley, Madison Square Garden and Co-op Live.

The New Yrk Post even reported that Harry has signed a 2026 residency with MSQ, but no other sources confirmed. In terms of UK-based areas, Harry is a known investor of Manchester’s Co-op Live and has been rumoured to repeat his 10-12 night Wembley residency.

However, none of this has been established outside of online gossip.

So, what do we actually know?

The only real evidence we have to go on at the moment are the posters, billboards and website attracting attention around the world, which are explicitly linked to HSHQ.

However, it’s not difficult to believe that these may be soft-launches of a new album. Styles began hinting at new music on the 27th December 2025, posting an eight-minute YouTube video entitled Forever, Forever

With the singer’s birthday fast approaching, some believe this will bring clarity on the situation at large. Others believe a surprise album-launch could be on the cards at midnight sometime soon. What we do know is that a new photoshoot location has emerged, and 2026 is looking like we will be hearing from Harry Styles for the first time since his famous Love on Tour ended in July 2023.

Featured image via TikTok @stephaniemiec