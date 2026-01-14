The Tab

Decoded: What Harry Styles’ mysterious We Belong Together teasers actually mean

Billboards, WhatsApp chats and events schedules – is 2026 the year Harry Styles returns to the global stage?

Isobelle McGrail | News

The past 24 hours have been huge for Harry Styles stans across the world. However, it can be difficult to extract the truth from the mass of excitement and edits across social media. Rumours are spreading like wildfire, stemming after posters popped up across the country and a mysterious website was created.

Here’s what we really know about the potential of a HS4…

We Belong Together posters appeared earlier this week

harry styles we belong together

Between January 12th and 23th, mysterious posters reading “We Belong Together” began appearing in major cities like London, New York and Manchester. Also reportedly spotted were digital billboards in Berlin, Rome and Naples with additional text such as “let the light in”, “it’s all waiting there” and “here we go again.”

People flocked to see them, with many believing this hinted at a potential tour or new content from Harry. One was even ripped down in Liverpool.

@ameliajmcooper

What student has this hanging above their bed plz #hs4

♬ original sound – alex

A website was also created with the same slogan

Posters coincided with the launch of a new website with the same new slogan and background image.

The website itself holds no clear mention of an album, but is copyrighted to Sony Music Entertainment, the owner of Harry Styles‘ label Columbia Records. Pressing on the video homepage directs a user to sign up for Whatsapp updates from HSHQ – leading people to believe a new era is coming.

Its rumoured Harry will take a residency at Madison Square Garden

People have flooded the event calendars of music venues across the world, finding huge gaps in the 2026 schedules of Wembley, Madison Square Garden and Co-op Live.

Most Read

the traitors jade and cardigan

I’m gagging at how much the PhD student Jade’s vibey cardigan on The Traitors cost

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

The New Yrk Post even reported that Harry has signed a 2026 residency with MSQ, but no other sources confirmed. In terms of UK-based areas, Harry is a known investor of Manchester’s Co-op Live and has been rumoured to repeat his 10-12 night Wembley residency.

However, none of this has been established outside of online gossip.

So, what do we actually know?

The only real evidence we have to go on at the moment are the posters, billboards and website attracting attention around the world, which are explicitly linked to HSHQ.

However, it’s not difficult to believe that these may be soft-launches of a new album. Styles began hinting at new music on the 27th December 2025, posting an eight-minute YouTube video entitled Forever, Forever

With the singer’s birthday fast approaching, some believe this will bring clarity on the situation at large. Others believe a surprise album-launch could be on the cards at midnight sometime soon. What we do know is that a new photoshoot location has emerged, and 2026 is looking like we will be hearing from Harry Styles for the first time since his famous Love on Tour ended in July 2023.

Featured image via TikTok @stephaniemiec

More on: Harry Styles Viral
Isobelle McGrail | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

Man opens up about extreme PTSD after being forced to watch suicide video in year eight

Here’s why everyone is saying 2026 is the new 2016, as throwback trend goes viral

Klarna new feature send money

Klarna’s new feature lets you send money to friends but there’s a catch – so here’s how it works

Latest

I dumped my broke friends who earn less than a million – they can’t afford my friendship

Hayley Soen

‘Looks open doors, but money keeps them open’

Apple has issued an urgent warning to everyone who uses Safari, so here’s how to stay safe

Hebe Hancock

It’s best to act now

Paige from Love Island’s boyfriend is shocking people with his controversial political views

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m so disappointed’

Alpha hung zombie covered 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Director reveals why Alpha ‘hung’ zombie is covered up in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Suchismita Ghosh

‘P*nises bring people together’

Decoded: What Harry Styles’ mysterious We Belong Together teasers actually mean

Isobelle McGrail

Billboards, WhatsApp chats and events schedules – is 2026 the year Harry Styles returns to the global stage?

stranger things season five chat gpt on the duffer brothers laptop (allegedly)

Stranger Things director’s snarky response to claims season five was written with ChatGPT

Claudia Cox

Netflix viewers spotted ChatGPT on a writer’s laptop

Lily Phillips before and after videos

Lily Phillips drops three rank ‘before and aftermath’ videos from first group challenge of 2026

Hayley Soen

They’re worse than ever

Nikki Glaser reveals the savage Sydney Sweeney joke that was ‘too mean’ for Golden Globes

Hebe Hancock

I feel bad for laughing

Leamington’s first ‘spicy’ bookshop is opening, and you’ll be shocked by its location

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The Spicy Librarian will open its doors on Valentine’s weekend

Man opens up about extreme PTSD after being forced to watch suicide video in year eight

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He wants phones banned in schools

I dumped my broke friends who earn less than a million – they can’t afford my friendship

Hayley Soen

‘Looks open doors, but money keeps them open’

Apple has issued an urgent warning to everyone who uses Safari, so here’s how to stay safe

Hebe Hancock

It’s best to act now

Paige from Love Island’s boyfriend is shocking people with his controversial political views

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m so disappointed’

Alpha hung zombie covered 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Director reveals why Alpha ‘hung’ zombie is covered up in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Suchismita Ghosh

‘P*nises bring people together’

Decoded: What Harry Styles’ mysterious We Belong Together teasers actually mean

Isobelle McGrail

Billboards, WhatsApp chats and events schedules – is 2026 the year Harry Styles returns to the global stage?

stranger things season five chat gpt on the duffer brothers laptop (allegedly)

Stranger Things director’s snarky response to claims season five was written with ChatGPT

Claudia Cox

Netflix viewers spotted ChatGPT on a writer’s laptop

Lily Phillips before and after videos

Lily Phillips drops three rank ‘before and aftermath’ videos from first group challenge of 2026

Hayley Soen

They’re worse than ever

Nikki Glaser reveals the savage Sydney Sweeney joke that was ‘too mean’ for Golden Globes

Hebe Hancock

I feel bad for laughing

Leamington’s first ‘spicy’ bookshop is opening, and you’ll be shocked by its location

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The Spicy Librarian will open its doors on Valentine’s weekend

Man opens up about extreme PTSD after being forced to watch suicide video in year eight

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He wants phones banned in schools