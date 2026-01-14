Here’s why everyone is saying 2026 is the new 2016, as throwback trend goes viral

3 hours ago

As you’ve been scrolling on Instagram and TikTok this week, your feeds have probably been taken over by that hilarious 2016 trend that’s gone super viral, and everyone is saying 2026 is the new 2016.

The trend involves sharing a series of major throwback photos of yourself in the year 2016, exposing yourself 10 years ago. Yes, that’s literally it, and you add the caption “2026 is the new 2016” – but why?! Honestly, it’s all about vibes.

Here’s why everyone is saying 2026 is the new 2016

People are doing the trend because it’s been a decade since 2016, so it feels like a perfect time to celebrate the year. But people didn’t share 2015 pics in 2025 or 2014 photos in 2024, so why is 2016 so special? Well, it’s because all the people who are in their mid to late 20s now were in their prime late teenage years in 2016, and it was pretty iconic.

It was the year the internet was at its peak, when everyone was sharing selfies with the Snapchat dog filter or flower crown filter. It was the year of lacy crop tops, ripped Topshop Joni jeans and black chokers. It was the year of photoshoots in your parents’ kitchen before going out to the club.

The soundtrack of that year was vibey too. It was the year of Drake’s One Dance, The Chainsmokers’ Closer, Justin Bieber’s Sorry and Sia’s Cheap Thrills. Plus, Calvin Harris and Rihanna’s This Is What You Came For, Mike Posner’s I Took a Pill in Ibiza and The Weeknd and Daft Punk’s Starboy. Take me back!

A decade on, people have realised 2016 was actually a whole vibe. Everyone was so much more carefree back then. Nobody cared what they posted on the internet, and Instagram wasn’t all flashy and snobbish. People basically just want to bring this energy into 2026, and honestly, I’m here for it. And if you don’t get it, you obviously weren’t a teenager in 2016.

2026 is the new 2016. Pick your favorite out of these iconic hits from 2016 pic.twitter.com/2QHUSgDDS3 — Nevada (@thecheeries) January 11, 2026

