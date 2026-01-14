The Tab

Here’s why everyone is saying 2026 is the new 2016, as throwback trend goes viral

It’s such a vibe

Ellissa Bain | Trends

As you’ve been scrolling on Instagram and TikTok this week, your feeds have probably been taken over by that hilarious 2016 trend that’s gone super viral, and everyone is saying 2026 is the new 2016.

The trend involves sharing a series of major throwback photos of yourself in the year 2016, exposing yourself 10 years ago. Yes, that’s literally it, and you add the caption “2026 is the new 2016” – but why?! Honestly, it’s all about vibes.

@ghizlanhertje

we were all waiting for this!!!

♬ original sound – Sam Allais

Here’s why everyone is saying 2026 is the new 2016

People are doing the trend because it’s been a decade since 2016, so it feels like a perfect time to celebrate the year. But people didn’t share 2015 pics in 2025 or 2014 photos in 2024, so why is 2016 so special? Well, it’s because all the people who are in their mid to late 20s now were in their prime late teenage years in 2016, and it was pretty iconic.

It was the year the internet was at its peak, when everyone was sharing selfies with the Snapchat dog filter or flower crown filter. It was the year of lacy crop tops, ripped Topshop Joni jeans and black chokers. It was the year of photoshoots in your parents’ kitchen before going out to the club.

The soundtrack of that year was vibey too. It was the year of Drake’s One Dance, The Chainsmokers’ Closer, Justin Bieber’s Sorry and Sia’s Cheap Thrills. Plus, Calvin Harris and Rihanna’s This Is What You Came For, Mike Posner’s I Took a Pill in Ibiza and The Weeknd and Daft Punk’s Starboy. Take me back!

A decade on, people have realised 2016 was actually a whole vibe. Everyone was so much more carefree back then. Nobody cared what they posted on the internet, and Instagram wasn’t all flashy and snobbish. People basically just want to bring this energy into 2026, and honestly, I’m here for it. And if you don’t get it, you obviously weren’t a teenager in 2016.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Danielle Lopez/TikTok and Chloe Burrows/Instagram 

More on: Instagram Trend Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

Explaining the ‘becoming Chinese’ trend, that has gone viral on TikTok

OnlyFans

It gets worse: There’s another set of gay OnlyFans twins, and they’re somehow even raunchier

Here’s how to do the ‘generate a man next to me’ AI trend that’s all over TikTok

Latest

I dumped my broke friends who earn less than a million – they can’t afford my friendship

Hayley Soen

‘Looks open doors, but money keeps them open’

Apple has issued an urgent warning to everyone who uses Safari, so here’s how to stay safe

Hebe Hancock

It’s best to act now

Paige from Love Island’s boyfriend is shocking people with his controversial political views

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m so disappointed’

Alpha hung zombie covered 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Director reveals why Alpha ‘hung’ zombie is covered up in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Suchismita Ghosh

‘P*nises bring people together’

Decoded: What Harry Styles’ mysterious We Belong Together teasers actually mean

Isobelle McGrail

Billboards, WhatsApp chats and events schedules – is 2026 the year Harry Styles returns to the global stage?

stranger things season five chat gpt on the duffer brothers laptop (allegedly)

Stranger Things director’s snarky response to claims season five was written with ChatGPT

Claudia Cox

Netflix viewers spotted ChatGPT on a writer’s laptop

Lily Phillips before and after videos

Lily Phillips drops three rank ‘before and aftermath’ videos from first group challenge of 2026

Hayley Soen

They’re worse than ever

Nikki Glaser reveals the savage Sydney Sweeney joke that was ‘too mean’ for Golden Globes

Hebe Hancock

I feel bad for laughing

Leamington’s first ‘spicy’ bookshop is opening, and you’ll be shocked by its location

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The Spicy Librarian will open its doors on Valentine’s weekend

Man opens up about extreme PTSD after being forced to watch suicide video in year eight

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He wants phones banned in schools

I dumped my broke friends who earn less than a million – they can’t afford my friendship

Hayley Soen

‘Looks open doors, but money keeps them open’

Apple has issued an urgent warning to everyone who uses Safari, so here’s how to stay safe

Hebe Hancock

It’s best to act now

Paige from Love Island’s boyfriend is shocking people with his controversial political views

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m so disappointed’

Alpha hung zombie covered 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Director reveals why Alpha ‘hung’ zombie is covered up in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Suchismita Ghosh

‘P*nises bring people together’

Decoded: What Harry Styles’ mysterious We Belong Together teasers actually mean

Isobelle McGrail

Billboards, WhatsApp chats and events schedules – is 2026 the year Harry Styles returns to the global stage?

stranger things season five chat gpt on the duffer brothers laptop (allegedly)

Stranger Things director’s snarky response to claims season five was written with ChatGPT

Claudia Cox

Netflix viewers spotted ChatGPT on a writer’s laptop

Lily Phillips before and after videos

Lily Phillips drops three rank ‘before and aftermath’ videos from first group challenge of 2026

Hayley Soen

They’re worse than ever

Nikki Glaser reveals the savage Sydney Sweeney joke that was ‘too mean’ for Golden Globes

Hebe Hancock

I feel bad for laughing

Leamington’s first ‘spicy’ bookshop is opening, and you’ll be shocked by its location

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The Spicy Librarian will open its doors on Valentine’s weekend

Man opens up about extreme PTSD after being forced to watch suicide video in year eight

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He wants phones banned in schools