Explaining the ‘becoming Chinese’ trend, that has gone viral on TikTok

We’re all at a very Chinese time of our lives

Hebe Hancock | Trends

If your TikTok FYP has recently shifted to serene videos of people boiling apples and obsessing over the temperature of their water, don’t panic, you aren’t lost in the algorithm. You’ve just arrived at a “very Chinese time” in your life.

@iitu.h thank you miss @sherry for letting me know (I miss ice cold water) #chinese #hotwater #tcm #chinesemedicine ♬ original sound – alex

The “becoming Chinese” trend is currently taking over the app, and while the name might raise an eyebrow at first, it’s actually the most wholesome, health-conscious movement we’ve seen in years. Inspired by a cheeky nod to Fight Club’s iconic “strange time in my life” line, the trend is less about identity and more about adopting a lifestyle rooted in traditional Chinese medicine and cosy habits.

@ohplsnatagain @sherry hope I’m making you proud! #dayone #chinesemedicine #chinesebaddie ♬ morning coffee – nanaacom

Here is the lowdown on why everyone is suddenly trading iced coffees for thermos flasks.

What actually is the becoming Chinese trend?

At its core, the trend centres on Chinese creators sharing elements of their everyday lives, from traditional winter health practices and Chinese medicine, to food habits, clothing, and even Douyin-style makeup. Followers, in turn, jokingly declare that they too are “becoming Chinese” as they adopt these habits into their own routines.

@welcometolynnslife Don’t know what I love more… soup, or this trend. #chinese #chinesemedicine ♬ original sound – Lynn

One of the creators leading the trend is Chinese American TikToker Sherry (@sherryxiiruii), whose videos combine dry humour with genuine cultural insight. In one viral clip, she announces: “Tomorrow, you’re turning Chinese. I know it sounds intimidating, but there’s no point fighting it now — you are the chosen one.”

@sherryxiiruii since you are newly chinese, it’s time i tell you how chinese people calculate the coldest period of the year #chineseamerican #americanbornchinese #chineseculture #chinese #asianamerican ♬ original sound – sherry

Usually, when a trend involves “becoming” another culture, the internet (rightfully) prepares to cancel them. However, this trend has been met with a massive green flag from the Chinese community.

The vibe is very much appreciation, not colonisation. As one commenter put it: “We are appreciating their culture. Not shaming them, then claiming that we invented it.” Chinese creators are actively leading the conversation, sharing their heritage with a “the more the merrier” attitude.

@emmapeng0619 a statement on the recent trend of being Chinese , #newlychinese ♬ original sound – EmmaPeng

“Taking this new Chinese baddie lifestyle so seriously means the world to me,” Sherry told her followers after being flooded with questions about the best time to eat boiled fruit.

How to enter your Chinese era (the respectful way)

If you’re feeling burnt out and cold (standard January vibes, let’s be honest), this trend is basically a prescription for self-care. Here’s the starter pack.

@welcometolynnslife Replying to @Cocoakaramel ♬ original sound – Lynn

Put the ice cubes down. In Chinese culture, cold drinks are a total vibe killer for your digestion. Carry a thermos of hot water everywhere. Winter is “Yin” time, a season for conservation and rest. Trade your raw salads for stews, beans, and hearty porridge.

The boiled apple hack is this is the trend’s breakout star. Simmering apples with goji berries and red dates is the ultimate “Chinese baddie” snack for gut health.

@chinesejadejade Newly Chinese? Something you should do to ‘become Chinese’ is to…………….watch cdrama! #newlychinese #chineseculture #cdrama #chinese #hotwater ♬ original sound – Jade❤️Cdrama+Chinese

Protect your energy. This isn’t the season for early morning gym sessions. Focus on yoga, relaxation, and getting as much sleep as humanly possible to protect your “Jing” (vital essence).

And most importantly, never, ever walk barefoot on a cold floor. Your kidneys will thank you.

Featured image credit: TikTok

