Guys, the Starbucks bear cup is finally coming to the UK but there’s one huge catch

Last year, Americans got the adorable Starbucks bear cup, which sold out immediately, but now it’s finally coming to the UK. Here’s all the info you need to know before the big drop.

Here’s the exact date the Starbucks bear cup is coming to the UK

Starbucks UK has confirmed that the bear cups will be coming to UK chains on Thursday, 15th January. First, they teased it with a cryptic email that had everyone crossing their fingers, but it’s now Instagram official. They posted a picture of the adorable bear cup’s little green hat and straw, with the date written on it.

The caption said: “This is not a drill… see you 15.01.”

Everyone in the comments is freaking out, of course. We’ve been waiting a long couple of months for our own bear cup drop, and it’s finally here. But lots of people are making jokes about how chaotic it’s going to be.

“I give it an hour before they’re on Vinted for £75,” said one comment.

“Hope it’s not going to be chaotic like it was in America,” said another.

Well, there’s actually a new rule this time that means it might be less of a mess than it was in America, and you might actually be able to get your hands on a cup.

There’s one major new rule this time to avoid the chaos

For the UK drop, Starbucks has confirmed that there will be a “one cup per person” policy. The bears will only be available while stocks last, and judging from how things went down in the US, there probably won’t be a restock. So, if you’re super keen to get your hands on a bear cup, it’s advised that you get to your local Starbucks as early as possible.

The official Starbucks Bearista glass cup was £24 in the US, so it’ll probably be a similar price in the UK.

