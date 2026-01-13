The Tab

Guys, the Starbucks bear cup is finally coming to the UK but there’s one huge catch

Better be prepared for chaos

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

Last year, Americans got the adorable Starbucks bear cup, which sold out immediately, but now it’s finally coming to the UK. Here’s all the info you need to know before the big drop.

Here’s the exact date the Starbucks bear cup is coming to the UK

Starbucks UK has confirmed that the bear cups will be coming to UK chains on Thursday, 15th January. First, they teased it with a cryptic email that had everyone crossing their fingers, but it’s now Instagram official. They posted a picture of the adorable bear cup’s little green hat and straw, with the date written on it.

The caption said: “This is not a drill… see you 15.01.”

Everyone in the comments is freaking out, of course. We’ve been waiting a long couple of months for our own bear cup drop, and it’s finally here. But lots of people are making jokes about how chaotic it’s going to be.

“I give it an hour before they’re on Vinted for £75,” said one comment.

“Hope it’s not going to be chaotic like it was in America,” said another.

Well, there’s actually a new rule this time that means it might be less of a mess than it was in America, and you might actually be able to get your hands on a cup.

There’s one major new rule this time to avoid the chaos

For the UK drop, Starbucks has confirmed that there will be a “one cup per person” policy. The bears will only be available while stocks last, and judging from how things went down in the US, there probably won’t be a restock. So, if you’re super keen to get your hands on a bear cup, it’s advised that you get to your local Starbucks as early as possible.

@trishainsider

@Starbucks PLSSS RELEASE MORE CUPPSS!! #fyp #starbucks #christmasmenu #bearcups #storytime

♬ Chopin Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono – moshimo sound design

The official Starbucks Bearista glass cup was £24 in the US, so it’ll probably be a similar price in the UK.

Featured image credit via TikTok

Stranger Things doc revelations finale

These 11 shocking revelations from the Stranger Things doc expose wild truths about the finale

Suchismita Ghosh

‘God, I don’t know how to play this’

Secret finale notes in new Stranger Things doc ‘finally answer’ if Eleven is really dead

Ellissa Bain

I’m freaking out

Matthew from The Traitors reveals church tried to ‘cure’ him of being gay, and it’s so sad

Hebe Hancock

His story is incredible

Cynthia Ariabna

Oh no, there’s been a tragic update in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s relationship

Kieran Galpin

2026 is off to a depressing start

oxford as a student has been sentenced for possessing indecent images

Oxford student, 23, found guilty of possessing 514 indecent images while at university

Claudia Cox

His lawyer claimed he felt ‘isolated’ at university

Viral Barbie audio clip

F**k? Barbie? People are losing their heads over what they hear in this viral clip

Hayley Soen

I hear both!

Exeter student attempts CPR after man found unresponsive in city centre

Lauren Adams

Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene

Love Is Blind couple baby

Love Is Blind couple share they’ve welcomed first baby together and it’s adorable

Hayley Soen

I’m so happy for them

Divorce gate Stranger Things theory

Divorce gate explained as people blame this Stranger Things theory for the unsatisfying finale

Suchismita Ghosh

Move over conformity gate, there’s a new theory in the Stranger Things universe

Influencer Lorna Luxe shares tragic update about her husband’s stage four cancer

Ellissa Bain

‘We’ve had some pretty devastating news’

