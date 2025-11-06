The Tab

Everyone's freaking out over Starbucks' new bear cup, but can you get it in the UK?!

It’s a NEED

Ellissa Bain

Starbucks has sent the internet into meltdown after releasing its adorable new Bearista Cold Cup, and everyone’s wondering if you can get it in the UK.

The piece of merch was released on Wednesday as part of their new Christmas collection, and it’s the cutest thing you’ve actually ever seen.

It’s a glass cup with a straw in the shape of a teddy bear, complete with a green Starbucks beanie and the Starbucks logo on its stomach. The cup is priced at $43.95 in the US.

“From cold brew to an iced matcha latte, your drinks have never looked cuter. The Starbucks Bearista glass cold cup brings instant joy to every sip,” Starbucks said.

@starbucks

who’s getting a bearista cup on 11/6 lmk

♬ original sound – Starbucks – Starbucks

So, can you get the cute Starbucks bear cup in the UK?!

Starbucks confirmed to The Tab that the Bearista Cold Cup is “exclusive to the US at this time,” so it sadly isn’t coming to the UK. Boooo!

The only way to get it here in England would be to find someone selling it in America and get it shipped. I’m sure they will start popping up on eBay, but they’re not going to be cheap.

It’s not all bad news, though because there is a UK alternative. Starbucks told The Tab: “Currently, we do have the adorable Brown Bear Mug in the UK which we think is perfect for every cosy moment by the fire. We also have a wider range of festive merch in the UK that is perfect for the Holidays!”

The adorable Brown Bear Mug retails at £13.95  and it’s a “cosy 12oz ceramic mug featuring a playful brown bear design,” complete with an adorable red and green striped scarf around its neck. Plus, it’s holding a paper Starbucks cup in its paw. So cute!

Credit: TikTok

You can get the Brown Bear Mug in Starbucks stores across the UK right now up until Christmas. Be quick though, because they’re definitely going to sell out fast!

Featured image by: Starbucks  

