Tylor Chase

Tylor Chase opened up about his struggles in resurfaced video ten years before homelessness

‘Perhaps I am doomed’

Ellie Ring | Entertainment

Former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase has recently seen seen seemingly living on the streets after his father revealed he’d been struggling with substance issued for years.

However, more than ten years ago Tylor Chase started to post poetry videos onto YouTube in which he’d emotionally speak from the heart about issues he was struggling with in his life.

Tylor was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in 2015, and just one year prior he posted a poetry video titled, Bipolar, in which he emotionally discussed his struggles.

He vulnerably said in the poem: ” I’m a leaf in a running gutter with the inevitable fate of ending up in a drain.”

He continued: “I have a hard time in life. I know that I can make it better, but right now, I’m a magician who has misplaced his top hat and rabbits. No one comes to my shows any more.”

The end of the poem is absolutely heartbreaking, with Tylor Chase saying: “I’m chained into my bedroom by the gravity of bipolar. Perhaps I am doomed. Perhaps I have done nothing. Perhaps I am nothing.”


At the start of the week, Tylor was asked directly by about how he was finding life at the moment, with Chase saying “it’s not too shabby”, adding: “Life always gets better, keep your head up.”

And despite claims he’s currently facing homelessness, Chase denied he was, explaining: “It’s not really like that, I have friends and family. I stay around here locally. My mom is here. I have a lot of good people helping me.”

He continued: “It’s not too shabby. A lot of people help out. It goes a long way. I have family and friends, and the housing shelter assistance program.

“There’s graceful charity from the grace of God’s family people. That’s a pretty chill aspect of it all. It’s a true privilege, obviously.”

Stranger Things cast FINALLY agrees how old their characters are meant to be in season five

Francesca Eke

Erm, Millie said she thought Eleven was 21?!

Matt Barr

Man with world’s biggest p*nis suffered a serious injury as a result of his absolute whopper

Ellie Ring

It’s a behemoth

Tylor Chase

Tylor Chase opened up about his struggles in resurfaced video ten years before homelessness

Ellie Ring

‘Perhaps I am doomed’

Tylor Chase

Tylor Chase’s dad breaks silence on his son and reveals the real reason he’s homeless

Ellie Ring

This is absolutely heartbreaking

Michael Philips

Man with world’s smallest p*nis reveals mortifying way he discovered it was abnormally tiny

Ellie Ring

I’d never recover from this

‘There’s a shark in the water!’: Mystery as shark appears to swim down River Ouse in York

Frances Halewood

Is it a log, is it the Loch Ness monster, is it a shark?

Here’s how Exeter students spend the Christmas holidays based on their degree

Manaswini Chitre

Trust me, all the stereotypes are true

50 Cent tells Diddy’s son King Combs to ‘relax’ in savage response to being threatened

Hebe Hancock

He really shut him down

stranger things season five upside down theory

Here’s Stranger Things viewers’ most convincing theory on what the Upside Down really is

Claudia Cox

I’m learning so much physics from Stranger Things

The 10 best UK state schools for 2026 have been revealed, and they’re unbelievably posh

Esther Knowles

Every single school is selective and I’m not surprised

