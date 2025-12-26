Tylor Chase opened up about his struggles in resurfaced video ten years before homelessness

2 hours ago

Former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase has recently seen seen seemingly living on the streets after his father revealed he’d been struggling with substance issued for years.

However, more than ten years ago Tylor Chase started to post poetry videos onto YouTube in which he’d emotionally speak from the heart about issues he was struggling with in his life.

Tylor was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in 2015, and just one year prior he posted a poetry video titled, Bipolar, in which he emotionally discussed his struggles.



He vulnerably said in the poem: ” I’m a leaf in a running gutter with the inevitable fate of ending up in a drain.”

He continued: “I have a hard time in life. I know that I can make it better, but right now, I’m a magician who has misplaced his top hat and rabbits. No one comes to my shows any more.”

The end of the poem is absolutely heartbreaking, with Tylor Chase saying: “I’m chained into my bedroom by the gravity of bipolar. Perhaps I am doomed. Perhaps I have done nothing. Perhaps I am nothing.”

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Former Nickelodeon child star Tylor Chase was spotted back on the street Christmas Eve … but this time a few fans were there to help him out. 🎥 Backgrid pic.twitter.com/AbhEp5IyFm — TMZ (@TMZ) December 25, 2025



At the start of the week, Tylor was asked directly by about how he was finding life at the moment, with Chase saying “it’s not too shabby”, adding: “Life always gets better, keep your head up.”

And despite claims he’s currently facing homelessness, Chase denied he was, explaining: “It’s not really like that, I have friends and family. I stay around here locally. My mom is here. I have a lot of good people helping me.”

He continued: “It’s not too shabby. A lot of people help out. It goes a long way. I have family and friends, and the housing shelter assistance program.

“There’s graceful charity from the grace of God’s family people. That’s a pretty chill aspect of it all. It’s a true privilege, obviously.”

