Durham University staff approve strike action over workload disputes

5 hours ago

Union members at Durham University have voted in favour of strike action as part of ongoing disputes over job cuts and working conditions.

The University and College Union (UCU) claimed restructures have left the remaining staff at Durham with “untenable workloads”. They have since called for the university to “meaningfully” negotiate on its concerns.

Durham said there was no justification for strikes

A spokesperson at Durham University Student News, an official account for current Durham students, said on Instagram: “We’re disappointed that some members of the Durham UCU have voted in favour of industrial action, which is without justification.

“We hope the action will not impact your studies. If it does, please know that we’ll take steps to mitigate this and to protect your education.

“Our student support services are there for you, including 24/7 mental health and wellbeing support…We’ll keep you updated as to whether this may have any impact on you or your rights”.

Furthermore, they endeavour to “work closely with all four of our campus trade unions on issues including workload”, rejecting claims of compulsory redundancies.

The university continues to engage “regularly and transparently” with its staff body, concurrently retaining support for students who may be affected by this action.

63 per cent voted in favour

Out of a 54 per cent turnout, 63 per cent of members voted in favour of strike action. This news comes as Durham planned to cut staff costs by £20 million over the next two years (as of 2025).

The institution’s latest financial accounts confirmed a voluntary severance scheme in 2025, aiming to reduce total staff numbers by about five per cent.

Durham University staff want “workload agreements” to be put in place that outline how changes to the workforce will affect remaining roles. Previously staff surveys run by the union have found four in five staff members reported experiencing higher workloads. Pay cuts have followed suit, in addition to depleting working conditions as a result.

Jamie Callahan, co-president of the Durham UCU branch, urged that “management needs to now do the right thing and begin working with us to improve staff work and student learning conditions”.

