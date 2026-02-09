The Tab
People have clocked why Scott keeps going back and forth with Leanne on All Stars, and it’s bad

This isn’t about feelings at all

Suchismita Ghosh

People are fully over Scott going back and forth with Leanne on Love Island All Stars 2026, and they think they’ve finally worked out what’s actually going on.

So, Scott and Leanne were coupled up pretty solidly from early on. They spent loads of time together, were very much in their own bubble, and looked like one of the stronger couples in the villa. Then Leanne landed in the bottom three, USA bombshell Sher arrived, and things suddenly started to feel shaky. All of a sudden, Scott didn’t seem so sure anymore.

Not long after that, Leanne decided to end things. Then Scott ended up in the bottom four during a public vote, and that’s the moment viewers say everything clicked.

Now Scott is back telling Leanne she “felt like home” and insisting he had “no spark” with Sher. But people aren’t buying it. Basically, they think this isn’t about feelings at all. It’s about staying in the villa.

via ITV

Loads of viewers believe Scott only tried to fix things once he realised the public weren’t backing him. One person said, “It’s because he was in the bottom four so trying to win back the public.”

Another wrote, “Hahaha Leanne just messed up his whole plan.”

A third added, “Not Scott wanting her back when he realised he was in the bottom four couples.”

People also keep pointing out that Scott has now been on Love Island four times, so he knows exactly how the show works. He understands how storylines, public votes and redemption arcs play out, which is why so many are questioning his motives now.

That idea is also being backed up by something Scott admitted outside the villa. In an interview with Swoon last year, he was pretty open about the fact that his later Love Island appearances weren’t really about finding love. Speaking about going on Love Island USA and Love Island Games, he said those decisions were “definitely a lot more money-driven”.

He explained, “I don’t think there’s any way in which I could claim to go in during the final week, trying to find love. There are people who hate what I did, but everyone would do the same. It’s a cost-of-living crisis. You’ve got to go and do what you’ve got to do.”

So, Scott’s behaviour with Leanne now looks less like romance and more like someone who knows exactly how the game works, and isn’t afraid to play it.

