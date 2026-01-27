The Tab
These Love Island All Stars 2026 cast members are playing the biggest game in the villa

Okay, so Love Island All Stars 2026 is well and truly delivering on drama, and it’s not just about love anymore because loads of the Islanders are playing the biggest game; trying to stay in the villa, stir up drama, and basically get all the airtime they can.

So, here’s a look at who’s really moving like a game player this year on Love Island All Stars.

Lucinda

Yes, she entered the villa as a bombshell, and wow, she did exactly that. Lucinda is definitely playing a game. Revealing her top three boys but leaving Ciaran out to throw everyone off, then pretending she didn’t say anything when she got caught, was peak chaos. It’s great drama, though.

Ciaran

Everyone’s clocked that Ciaran’s a bit of a schemer. He’s been meddling between Scott and Leanne, and even encouraged Millie to go for Scott. Basically, he’s pulling strings behind the scenes while keeping his own hands clean.

And yes, him and Samie are still “open”, but the way he reacted to Lucinda picking him in the recoupling was a bit suspicious. Very “playing both sides” energy.

Scott

Then there’s Scott, who’s been on Love Island four times. After all those failed attempts, it definitely feels like he now knows exactly how the game works: Gossiping about everyone’s relationships, getting involved in other people’s business, and making sure he stays in everyone’s good books.

Charlie even called him out after getting dumped, saying Scott’s intentions aren’t genuine. So clearly, people are clocking it.

Shaq

Shaq kept Helena around while flirting with every new girl who entered the villa. The way he kept saying he wanted Helena, but then immediately explored connections with others, is honestly chaotic strategy. It’s messy, but it’s actually kind of smart.

Charlie

I have to mention Charlie, even though he got dumped. He was 100 per cent playing a game. He called out Scott and Whitney, accused their relationships of being fake, and stirred up tension from the sidelines.

And let’s not forget how he kissed Jess just hours before picking Millie, that was wild behaviour.

