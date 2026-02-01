Durham charity shops in crisis: £1 store closure sparks concerns that others could close

4 hours ago

Durham charity shops face uncertainty after the city’s £1 store closure. Like many towns and cities, Durham’s charity shops allow for the opportunity to shop sustainably while supporting a good cause. They’re also a brilliant, cost-effective alternative to more expensive (and often unethical) high street fashion. However, this eco-friendly option is soon to be no more, with over three stores rumoured to close.

Grieving the closure of Durham’s £1 charity shop

It was a sad week for Durham as students and locals alike may have noticed the beloved “£1 charity shop”, otherwise known as the Oak Tree Animals Charity shop, just off Market Square, has closed. This news comes as other stores on the same street are set to shut following plans for new development. St Cuthbert’s Society is among these, putting the future of Durham’s charity shops on the line.

The shop was renowned for its extraordinary bargains, with one student reporting she purchased a dress worth over £80. With everything priced at £1, you could guarantee you’d always walk out with something you never knew you needed – how could one possibly refuse something so charitable, yet so cheap?

The shop’s closure will certainly leave a hole in Durham’s high street, but we can only hope the shop will re-open elsewhere.

A spokesperson for the Oak Tree Animal Charity shop told the Durham Tab that “we have closed our shop in Durham as the area we are in has lost a large amount of footfall and as such become untenable for us to stay. We loved being in Durham and have tried to locate in several different locations around the town to no avail.

“We want to return Durham and will be keeping an eye out for a suitable location in the future. I cant say much for our future plans sadly as the nature of working for a Charity can be somewhat unpredictable!”

As stated on their website, “Oak Tree provides a safe place for cats, dogs and equines in their time of need. We look to rehome dogs, cats, and equines and work to support good, long-term healthy relationships between animals and their owners out in the community.”

Other stores are set to close

Scope, a disability charity, is closing 77 of its 138 shops by March 2026, due to ongoing financial deficits. The North-East is among many shops intended to close as the charity plans for major restructuring, as well as axing 54 positions.

The charity’s most recent accounts revealed a 7% decline in overall income to £44 million, whilst outgoings rose by 9%, to £52.9 million, deepening the deficit. The Scope store in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, as well as Washington and Tyne and Wear, have all shut down as of December 2025.

Scope is dedicated to delivering services which campaign for a fairer society for disabled individuals, offering support from assisted living alongside relatives, to practical guidance, counsel on welfare entitlements and utility costs, as well as emotional assistance via a helpline and digital forum.

Debbie Boylen, head of retail at Scope, previously stated: “We’ve had such incredible support from these wonderful and generous communities. We never take the decision to close our stores lightly. We recognise for our colleagues and volunteers it’s more than just a job.”

Where to shop instead?

Currently, only one of Durham’s charity shops has closed, with others rumoured to close too. However, don’t worry, as shopping sustainably doesn’t end there. Vinted, Depop and Ebay alike are available, and other second-hand alternatives like the remaining charity shops, vintage sales and rental schemes still stand.

For now, the city maintains the majority of its charity shops on North Road and Market Square alike, as well as Durham’s iconic Circle Vintage store, known for its timeless pieces.

Redress, rental schemes through colleges and Quirk Vintage in the Market Hall are both alternative and local options, so why not give them a try?

