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Sudanese student left ‘humiliated’ after she was sent Cambridge University offer in error

The government’s ’emergency visa brake’ prevented Afra from attending her dream university

Alexander Newman | News
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A Cambridge offer holder has joined over two hundred Sudanese students who have been denied visas by the Home Office.

Afra Mohamed, an offer holder for computational biology, described the ordeal as a “full arc of hope to humiliation” after having received an offer from Cambridge only to be told it was an “error”.

She was denied a visa as a result of the new “emergency visa brake” implemented by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, who expressed concern some nationals were seeking to “exploit [the country’s] generosity”.

The Home Office claimed 15,906 people from Afghanistan, Sudan, Cameroon and Myanmar are recipients of state support and the highest number of claims came through the student visa route.

However, of the 111,000 asylum applications, only 380 were from Sudan. This comes in contrast to the 1480 students who have come to study on visas in the UK since 2021.

Afra told the Financial Times: “I applied [to Cambridge University in good faith, under the rules as they stood

“The law changed around me, retroactively redefining who was permitted to dream.”

via Unsplash

In a statement, the Home Office said it is “committed to expanding safe and legal routes to those fleeing persecution and welcoming the brightest talent in a fair and managed way.”
“We cannot allow exceptions to study routes to prevent further abuse across our migration system,” it continued.

Sudan has been embroiled in a Civil War since 2021 between dual factions of the nations military government. The war has so far caused over 150,000 deaths and reports of ethnic cleaning and widespread sexual violence have arisen from the region.

Famine and disease are now widespread and over seventy percent of hospitals are unusable. Approximately 8.6 million people have been internally displaced.

You can support the Sudanese people by signing the following petition calling on an arms embargo.

Cambridge University, the Labour Party and Shabana Mahmood have been contacted for comment.

Featured image via Unsplash

Alexander Newman | News
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