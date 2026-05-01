You’re meant to be able to solve the crime from just this photo, so who is the killer?

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There’s a classic brainrot picture circulating Twitter, or X, that goes viral all the time. The photo asks you who the killer in the picture is, and you’re meant to be able to work it out just by the clues you’re given. Sounds easy? Well sorry, but it’s not.

The visual clues are minimal, and I’ve been left scratching my head over how anyone can say with certainty what’s going on. Apparently, mind you, people can. There are a few versions of the picture going around, ans one clear suspect comes through in the comments every time. Lock them up!

Who is the killer? If you solve this, you're a genius. pic.twitter.com/mOEXS71SEf — Siya (@callme_siya_) April 21, 2026

Who is the killer in this photo?

The photos shows five people, in some sort of waiting room. In the centre is a woman who has been killed, and a line of blood drops from her body. Around her, there are four suspects. So, who did it?

According to AI, because AI always knows the answer, suspect D is the most likely killer because there is a trail of blood leading away from the body directly to their feet. It added that visual evidence shows blood on the sole of person D’s shoe as they walk away. Other suspects appear oblivious or are engaged in normal activities, such as reading a newspaper.

Lots of people on Twitter also agree. They noted the blood is already on suspect D’s shoe, which indicates it wasn’t there from walking in the blood as the photo was taken, it must have been there already.

Who is the killer? — Siya (@callme_siya_) April 21, 2026

A poll, with over 1,000 votes cast, also said it’s person D. 46.2 per cent thought this, followed by 26.3 per cent who suspect it could be person B. Some people suspect B because she has two bags, so may have stolen one? She is also wearing lighter clothing, so people suspect she might have put a blood stained coat in one of her bags.

What do you think?

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