Why do you get two different answers for this sum on your calculator? My mind is blown

3 hours ago

Welcome to another day of being made to feel dumb by the internet. This time it’s people putting a sum in on the calculator on their phones, and somehow managing to get two different answers. My brain really hurts.

We seem to be in an era of puzzling questions going viral. There was the mind-bobbling London Bridge riddle, curves on window bars being explained, and people working out what the two lines on a keyboard are actually for. Just days before that, a tweet went around teaching us all what the dots on a car windscreen are. Every day is a lesson.

Today, a screenshot of two seemingly identical sums, just in a different order, have gone viral. Why? Because the answer you get from your calculator comes back different for each one.

Gente, ¿Por qué da resultados son diferentes? Todavía no lo entiendo pic.twitter.com/yvn75PeIwg — ຸLaura Bennett (@NefflynB) April 23, 2026

Ok, so people have worked out why you get two different answers for this sum on your calculator

The sums are obviously confusing lots of people, as the tweet has over seven million views. It’s in Spanish, but translated it reads: “Folks, why are the results different? I still don’t get it.”

Of course, there are lots of smart people in the replies sharing the answer. “Because you didn’t go to school, or you didn’t pay attention in class. The calculator works perfectly,” one person said. Brutal.

Someone else actually explained it. They said: “Because they are two different equations. The first sum is 130 plus 100 x 5 = 630. And in the second case [is] 100 plus 130 x 5 = 750. They are equations with two terms, you must solve each one and then add or subtract. They would give the same result if they had parentheses (100+130)*5=1150, (130+100)*5=1150.

So basically, for the first one you are doing 100 x 5 first and getting 500, and then adding the 130 to get 630. For the second one you’re doing 130 x 5 first and getting 650, and then adding the 100 to get 750.

Ok, but my head still hurts.

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