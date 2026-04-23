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People can’t work out the answer to this stupid London Bridge riddle but it’s so simple

You’ll be kicking yourself

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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A London Bridge riddle has gone viral on Twitter this week that’s absolutely stumping everyone, but the answer is actually so simple and you’ll be kicking yourself once you find out.

It has had more than 11 million views in less than 24 hours and goes like this: “I met a man on the London Bridge. He tipped his hat and drew his cane. In this riddle, I told you his name. What is the man’s name?”

So, all you have to do is work out what the man on London Bridge’s name is. Easy, right? Hmmm. People are really struggling on social media, with loads of people saying they literally have no idea.

Others are suggesting all kinds of wild answers like “cane” and even “bridge”. Don’t be stupid, his name definitely isn’t London Bridge. Read on to find out the real answer.

Here’s the answer to the viral London Bridge riddle

And the answer is… Andrew! Yep, his name is Andrew. But why I hear you ask? Well, if you read the riddle quickly, the words “and” and “drew” merge into one and make Andrew. So, this is a say-it-out-loud kind of riddle. As a lot of them always are.

His name is hidden right there in plain sight! It’s one of those riddles that goes viral on social media all the time and leaves people scratching their heads every single time.

It also makes a lot of people very angry because your first reaction when you find out the answer is what the hell does “Andrew his cane” mean? Honestly, nobody knows. I didn’t make the riddle, and everyone agrees it’s a bit of a stupid one.

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Featured image credit: Twitter

More on: Social Media Trends Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
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