Calling all clowns: Lancaster’s Usul Kaboosle is hosting a charity look-alike contest

The contest will take place Wednesday 10th June in Alexander Square at 3pm, with all proceeds going to Blood Cancer UK

30 minutes ago

Lancaster University personality Usul Kaboosle is hosting a look-alike contest in Alexander Square on Wednesday 10th June at 3pm.

All proceeds from entrance fees, stickers, and face-painting will go to towards the charity of Blood Cancer UK.

Entry to the contest costs a minimum donation of £2, and those who do not wish to enter are encouraged to come along to show their support.

The competition will contain both a catwalk and questions sequence for participants in order to crown the true look-alike.

Usul also shared the goal to run a 5k, 10k, half-marathon and marathon for Blood Cancer UK. Within the JustGiving page, Usul shared their father’s previous diagnosis of non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2011 and said due to technology and “the work of nurses, doctors, and specialists” Usuls’ father has been in remission for many years.

Usul further shared their dislike for running, saying: “I cannot overstate how much I dislike it. But, it is for a really good cause.” However, they cited their father as inspiration in his running of the Chester Marathon in 2025, saying: “The fact that my Dad has cancer just 15 years ago and is now running marathons really holds testament to how much of an inspiration he is to me, and I am beyond proud of him.”

The clown further added they will be “running every race in clown makeup to really get the essence of my disdain of running”.

Usul Kaboosle first entered the Lancaster University sphere during the LUSU presidental election, in which the clown captured attention with policies such as banning all joy on Tuesdays, making Bowland tower the biggest skyscraper in the world, and using the university resources to “treat myself”.

Usul ended up pulling out the race for president half way into the week, but has maintained a consistent prescience on campus in events such as Roses.

The Lancaster Tab contacted Usul Kaboosle for comment, they said of the event: “I am excited to see people make a fool of themselves for charity.”

Anyone wishing to enter the competition or support the fundraising in general can do so here.

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Featured images via @usultheclown on Instagram and YouTube.