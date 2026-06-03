Lancaster University places in top 10 in Complete University Guide’s 2027 rankings

The university has also retained its top spot amongst universities in north-west England

4 hours ago

Lancaster University has placed in the top 10 of UK universities, according to the latest Complete University Guide rankings.

The university has been ranked as 10th in the UK and has also retained its spot as top university in north-west England, out of 12 universities within the region.

Lancaster has also outperformed rival University of York who have come 20th, falling eight places in the ranking this year.

The Complete University Guide is a national league table used by prospective students to make choices on where they apply to university, as well as displaying clearing options and universities accepting later applications. Its main league table ranks 130 institutions in the UK based on the following measures: entry standards; student satisfaction, research quality, research intensity, academic services spend, facilities spend, continuation, student-staff ratio and graduate prospects.

The guide also features over 70 subject tables which rank individual courses, taking into account entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality, continuation and graduate prospects.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Steve Decent said: “Since returning to Lancaster University as Vice-Chancellor, I have been struck by so much that makes our university special, from our beautiful campus and vibrant Colleges to our deep commitment to sustainability and academic excellence.

“Lancaster’s ongoing success story is written by the dedication and care of our staff, who are determined to provide the best possible research and teaching environment for our students. I am thrilled to see that we are yet again among the top 10 universities in the UK and the best in north-west England. Congratulations to our wonderful staff!”

Professor Amanda Chetwynd, Chair of the Complete University Guide Advisory Board, congratulated Lancaster University on its performance and said: “Our methodology draws on a range of trusted, independent measures that reflect what students care most about – teaching quality, student satisfaction and graduate outcomes.”

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