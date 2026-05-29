Lancaster University professor set to become Royal Society Fellow

Professor Nick Graham was elected by current fellows for his significant work in marine ecology

2 hours ago

Lancaster University’s Professor Nick Graham has been elected to become a Royal Society Fellow.

His research in the field of marine ecology has earned him a spot in this highly prestigious academic society, the eldest of its kind worldwide.

The research grounding Professor Graham’s election focuses on coral reefs, specifically on how they react to the impacts of climate change, as well as their interactions with surrounding ecosystems and human society.

The research project has assessed patterns and processes of climate change and how these disturb marine ecosystems, as well as the impact this has on coral reefs, other marine species, and fisheries. The study also looked into the influence of management, as well as seabirds, on coral, fish growth, and the functioning of marine ecosystems as a whole.

“It is a great honour to be elected a Fellow of The Royal Society in recognition of my research on coral reefs and connected ecosystems,” Professor Graham said, “I am deeply grateful to the many colleagues, mentors, and research students with whom I have had the privilege to develop this work, and to Lancaster University for supporting us to build an interdisciplinary tropical marine research group over the past decade.”

Aside from this specific research project, Professor Nick Graham is also a Chair in marine ecology and author of over 250 peer-reviewed academic papers.

He has also conducted collaborative research with social science colleagues into social, environmental, and economic issues alike, such as food security, the climate crisis, and outcomes of management strategies.

Commenting on his reaction to Professor Graham’s election, Lancaster University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Steve Decent said it is “one of the greatest honours in science” and that he is “so proud” that Graham’s work, as well as the work of “the research team he has built around him,” have been recognised with this achievement.

The accolade of fellowship to The Royal Society is decided by existing Fellows, which in the past, have included names such as Charles Darwin, Stephen Hawking, Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, Dorothy Hodgkin, Lise Meitner, Albert Einstein, and Isaac Newton.

So far this year, The Royal Society have elected 90 new Fellows, including Professor Nick Graham.

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