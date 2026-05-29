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There’s new evidence: Huge update as Mackenzie Shirilla launches fresh appeal against conviction

‘We’re gonna fight, fight, fight’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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In a huge update, Mackenzie Shirilla is said to once again be appealing her conviction. After being found guilty of double murder, she has been serving her minimum of 15 years sentence at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville.

As it stands, Mackenzie Shirilla is not up for parole until 2037. However, she has always maintained her innocence, and that the crash was an accident. Speaking in the Netflix film, Mackenzie’s mum Natalie Shirilla said: “We’re gonna fight, fight, fight… If I have to drive to the White House, I’ll take it all the way to the Supreme Court if I have to.”

Now, according to TMZ, her lawyers are doing just that. They have launched a fresh appeal, once again in an attempt to have her case looked at again. I say again, because Shirilla has tried – and failed – to launch an appeal on two previous occasions.

Mackenzie’s legal team made an initial appeal on September 25th 2023, and said there was not enough evidence to sustain her convictions. They also claimed multiple clerical errors were made during the trial. This was denied. A further appeal was made, but this one wasn’t even looked at.

Under Ohio law, a defendant has 365 days from the date of the trial transcript being filed with the court of appeals to make a petition for appeal. She filed her petition on the 366th day.

Her latest appeal is said to have been launched just last month, and as per TMZ, Mackenzie’s legal team is saying there is new evidence. She is taking her claim to the highest court in Ohio, the state’s Supreme Court.

It’s been claimed the team has said “there is medical evidence” that Shirilla “suffered from a pre-existing medical condition that could have caused her to black out while driving.” The appeal has claimed her attorney didn’t properly investigate this possibility initially.

Given the Supreme Court has rejected her previously, it’s most likely the same outcome will happen again. The Ohio Supreme Court has not yet said whether or not it will consider Shirilla’s appeal. That being said, it doesn’t look as though Mackenzie and her family are going to give up any time soon.

In a further interview after The Crash, her dad Steve Shirilla said: “Show me one piece of evidence, one, that says she did this on purpose. Show it to me. Here it is. That’s it. Then she’s right where she belongs and she’s guilty of it. But there isn’t any of it. There’s no evidence [of] what was going on in that car other than the information they gleamed from the black box information.”

If her appeal is unsuccessful, when 2037 rolls around and Mackenzie Shirilla is up for parole, that too will be tough. Her disciplinary records in prison show she’s constantly getting into trouble for various different rule breaks.

This week a bunch of new files and documents have also been released, sharing brand new details of the evidence prosecutors used to find her guilty.

The Crash is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Netflix The Crash True crime TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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