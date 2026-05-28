My uni house was struck by lightening – the whole house shook and a cupboard exploded

3 hours ago

A Nottingham student house has been struck by lighting, in what residents originally thought was an earthquake.

The Wollaton uni house, which is home to seven students, suffered damage to the buildings roof and residents electronic devices.

20-year-old aerospace engineering student, Emma, said she didn’t realise it was lighting at first: “I was just soon up in my room and then heard a massive crash and the whole house shook. At first I thought it was an earthquake… it wasn’t. I ran downstairs and there was smoke so I ran upstairs but it wasn’t on my floor so I went upstairs again and saw the sky through Constança’s room.”

Constança, whose room was directly hit in the strike, felt grateful that she wasn’t in the room: “I’m very happy that I wasn’t in my room. Just lucky.”

Although none of the students were severely injured, some suffered minor impairments after, as 20-year-old mechanical engineering student, Malachi said: “I was in my bedroom on the first floor, there was a massive flash and I couldn’t see anything for a while.”

Law student and housemate Scarlet added: “I was stood by the satellite cupboard which exploded, my ears were ringing for hours as a result.”

Although their home was directly hit, other homes on the street were impacted by the lighting, with the housemates saying their neighbours plug sockets blew.

Housemate Cameron, who took to TikTok to post about the incident, said that the aftermath has impacted the students: “It’s been a crazy couple of days especially whilst trying to revise for exams.”

Malachi added he felt “depressed” as his “Ps5 and laptop have both fried.”

Despite the damage, the students have said that their housing company reassured them of the repairs and helped them get the electricity back on. They added that the fire fighters were also “incredibly helpful” and builders have already been round to start reconstruction on the roof.

Only one housemate managed to escape the strike due to being on holiday. Tara, a political and international relations student responded to the situation with “omg fomo.”

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Featured image via Unsplash