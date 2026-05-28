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The Pitt’s Sepideh Moafi addresses ‘feud’ with Noah Wyle after cast sackings and controversy

‘You can check with Noah’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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The Pitt might be the best thing on TV right now, but it’s hard to ignore the looming controversies surrounding cast sackings, alleged feuds, and lead star Noah Wyle.

As season two of The Pitt was dropping on HBO, with the rest of the season yet to air here in the UK, news broke that Dr Samira Mohan’s actor, Supriya Ganesh, would be leaving the series. It sparked a massive amount of pushback on Twitter, particularly from people who clocked a “pattern” of the show firing women of colour.

HBO

Credit: HBO

Defending the decision, lead star and executive producer Noah Wyle said: “Emergency rooms have a high revolving door. As always, we try to bring in new characters or promote from within as we go through these cast changes and try to keep the storylines fresh, but obviously Supriya has been a huge part of our show since the beginning.”

Then, unsubstantiated rumours started to swirl about beef on set, with some claiming that Noah is difficult to work with. In particular, people claimed that Dr Al-Hashimi’s arc was payback from Noah Wyle. Now, her actress, Sepideh Moafi, has spoken out.

There’s no rift with Noah Wyle on The Pitt, Sepideh Moafi said

Credit: HBO

Credit: HBO

Dr Baran Al-Hashimi, played by Sepideh Moafi, was introduced in season two as the attending temporarily replacing Dr Robby on his sabbatical. She and Robby, played by Noah Wyle, clash a number of times, with some pretty serious fights coming later in the season.

Though some claimed that the storyline was punishment for a real-life rift between Sepideh and Noah, she refuted the claim.

“Absolutely not,” she told Variety. “I do not have that power. We’re really great colleagues. Noah and I have always had a great working relationship, which is why it actually felt safe to do the darker, dirtier work in episode 15, particularly because, between setups, we were shooting the shit and laughing. So that’s completely false that there’s a personal sort of beef or rivalry between us, at least not that I’m aware of. You can check with Noah, but I don’t know about this.”

Well, that settles that!

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Featured image credit: HBO

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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