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Omg, Supriya Ganesh serves up a brutal gut punch to Noah Wyle after being sacked from The Pitt

Get him!

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Though she’s yet to formally comment on her dramatic and sudden exit from The Pitt, Dr Samira Mohan’s actress, Supriya Ganesh, did not hold back in a recent interview.

Both Noah Wyle and the showrunner, R. Scott Gemmill, have shared their opinions on The Pitt’s “revolving door” of staff, with them arguing that it simply reflects the state of modern medicine.

“As always, we try to bring in new characters or promote from within as we go through these cast changes and try to keep the storylines fresh, but obviously Supriya has been a huge part of our show since the beginning,” Noah said in a recent interview. “Dr Mohan is a beloved character, and I love playing with her and working with Supriya, and we wish her all the best in her next endeavours, and we’re going to miss her.”

R. Scott Gemmill had similar thoughts about the pattern of POC sackings, arguing that it’s “just a coincidence more than anything else.”

Credit: HBO

Credit: HBO

The actress shared her hopes for Samira Mohan after The Pitt

Annoyingly, Supriya was not directly asked about her feelings when interviewed by Joy Sauce about her exit from The Pitt. However, they did ask her about her hopes for Samira in the future, and she did not hold back in the slightest.

She said: “I hope she goes somewhere where she has an attending that thinks she’s fit to be in the ER, maybe if Dr. Al-Hashimi takes over. It’s been really interesting thinking about how different her experience of the ER might have been if she had a different attending.”

So, long story short: Samira Mohan was failed by her attending, Dr Robby, played by Noah Wyle. Whether Noah also failed Supriya Ganesh is yet to be revealed, but Twitter is very set in it’s opinons.

Sharing the line on Twitter, the vast majority of people were very much team Samira Mohan.

One person said: “There’s tears rolling down my face, I can’t believe we’re losing her like this.”

“She deserved so much better,” another said, as a third added, “GET HIS ASS.”

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Featured image credit: HBO

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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