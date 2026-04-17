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Most of The Pitt’s fired stars have been women of colour, and the creator just explained why

He made it so much worse

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Amidst the fallout from Supriya Ganesh’s exit from The Pitt, the show’s primary creator, R. Scott Gemmill, has discussed the motivations behind the numerous sackings.

After the conclusion of season one, which earned The Pitt three Emmys, Dr Heather Collins’ actress,
Tracy Ifeachor, was let go. At the same time, Krystel V. McNeil’s social worker, Kiara Alfaro, was not in season two, and neither was Michael Hyatt’s chief medical officer character, Gloria Underwood.

Though the show’s creators have long pointed out that an ER is a “revolving door” of staff, with the sudden sacking of Dr Mohan’s actress, Supriya Ganesh, people on Twitter have accused The Pitt of only recycling its women of colour.

“It’s not just a ‘revolving door’ if only people of colour walk through it,” one person said on Twitter.

Another said: “Daily reminder The Pitt was supposed to be a ‘love letter to health care workers’ so yeah, I’m p*ssed that it’s turned into the Noah Wyle show..YES, I’m p*ssed that the WOC are getting the least amount of screen time compared to the white men.”

R. Scott Gemmill has now responded, but it’s done nothing to dissuade the backlash.

The Pitt’s creator responded to the backlash

In an interview with Vulture, R. Scott Gemmill discussed Supriya’s sudden exit and how it’s meant to convey “the uncertainty that these young physicians face.”

He was directly asked about the pattern of returning and not-returning cast members, stating that it’s “just a by-product of having a diverse cast.”

“We have a lot of women, and a lot of women of colour. It’s just coincidence more than anything else,” he explained, seemingly missing the point.

On Twitter, most people have complained about the people the show is sacking, NOT the sackings themselves. For instance, white physicians such as Dr King, Dr Langdon, and Dr McKay have all been on the show since season one.

Reacting to the creator’s quotes, one person said: “Can I say that I don’t necessarily think that’s wrong, but damn I feel like it’s one of the worst possible ways to phrase this?”

“The way their reasoning keeps changing parallel to people pointing out the flaws in their logic is not escaping my attention, btw,” another said.

Someone else added: “Sorry, still crying at ‘actually we keep writing off women of color because we’re SO diverse’ what a defence.”

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Featured image credit: HBO

More on: The Pitt TV Viral
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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