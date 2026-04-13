Noah Wyle details real reason for Dr Mohan’s sudden exit from The Pitt after serious accusations

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Though Dr Samira Mohan, played by Supriya Ganesh, was easily one of the best characters on The Pitt, she’ll be leaving the show after the conclusion of season two.

People were pretty angry at Supriya’s exit announcement, even after it was revealed that the night shift resident, Dr Parker Ellis, would be stepping up to series regular.

“Dr ELLIS got student loans to pay off, we gotta work a double shift! Lol Been wanting to share this for a while now,” her actress, Ayesha Harris, celebrated earlier this month.

Following the news that Supriya would be leaving, speculation about the reason became rampant. For one, Supriya slammed how her character was regularly confused with Victoria Javadi, leading many people to question whether she was sacked for being outspoken. Having also shared firm pro-Palestinian statements, people also questioned whether that factored in.

Rumours swirled from there, and now Noah Wyle has spoken out.

Okay, so why is Supriya Ganesh’s Dr Samira Mohan leaving The Pitt?

Noah Wyle, who plays the central character Dr Michael ‘Robby’ Robinavitch, is also a producer and writer for The Pitt. Alongside showrunner R. Scott Gemmill, Noah talked about Supriya’s exit at PaleyFest, which she was actually supposed to attend.

“It’s an inevitability that’s going to happen every season with this show because as writers we’re hard pressed to figure out what a lapse of time we can have and keep most of the ensemble together realistically,” he explained to Variety.

“Emergency rooms have a high revolving door. As always, we try to bring in new characters or promote from within as we go through these cast changes and try to keep the storylines fresh, but obviously Supriya has been a huge part of our show since the beginning. Dr Mohan is a beloved character, and I love playing with her and working with Supriya, and we wish her all the best in her next endeavours, and we’re going to miss her.”

I wouldn’t say his statement has quelled any of the anger; in fact, it seems to have made it worse. Most of the criticisms boil down to: We ain’t buying it.

“This answer is insulting to the viewers’ intelligence at this point. There is no reason that explains why Mohan wouldn’t be back while Langdon is back (both are R4s and should have the same yearly tenure). If the show chose to write one off and keep the other questions are valid,” one person said.

“Such a weak excuse .. no one’s buying that,” someone else said, as another added, “Noah Wyle just dressed it up nicely but we all know what this is. You don’t build a fan favourite like Dr Samira Mohan then casually write her out and call it realism. At this point The Pitt feels less like storytelling and more like a revolving door experiment.”

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Featured image credit: HBO