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Why Rue’s sister Gia, Ashtray, Ethan and more are missing from Euphoria season three

There are so many people missing

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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While watching the new season of Euphoria, you may be wondering where some of our favourite characters from previous seasons are. Here’s why Gia, Ashtray, McKay and Ethan aren’t in Euphoria season three.

After three long years, it’s finally time for the third and final season of Euphoria. The series will wrap up the stories of all the main Euphoria cast members, but there are lots of people missing from the lineup.

Rue’s sister, Gia, isn’t in Euphoria season three

Storm Reid, who plays Gia in Euphoria, confirmed she wouldn’t be returning to the series during an interview with Rotten Tomatoes in 2024.

“I’m very excited for season 3. Unfortunately, Gia’s not returning to the third season, but I am so, so indebted to the cast and the crew of that show.”

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A post shared by Storm Reid (@stormreid)

We got more context for why she was missing after she spoke to TMZ last year.

“I got stuff going on. I’m about to get my degree, graduate from USC, and produce. I have a production company that I’m doing a lot of work with. Schedules just can’t align sometimes. It’s a scheduling thing.”

She continued: “I’m gonna miss everybody. Every single one of them. The memories I share with [Zendaya] are always gonna be near and dear to my heart.”

Ashtray ended up dying at the end of season two

Our favourite, concerningly young, drug dealer, Ashtray, is also absent from the new season. In interviews right after the season two finale aired, there was a little bit of hope that Ashtray was still alive after the SWAT team barged into Fez’s home and shot him.

“There’s definitely hope for Ashtray to be still alive. Because if there’s somebody who could take a bullet in the show, it’s Ashtray. Ashtray is one badass kid. He’s not playing around. I believe he has a shot at being around for season three,” Ashtray’s actor, Javon Walton, told Variety.

But now it looks like Ashtray is confirmed dead. Rest in peace, little legend.

Both McKay and Ethan were written out after their breakups

McKay and Cassie have long broken up by the time season three of Euphoria takes place, and Ethan is nowhere near the plot after Barbie Ferreira confirmed she’s exiting the series.

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Featured image via HBO

More on: Celebrity Euphoria TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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