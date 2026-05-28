I just found out you can turn off that annoying iPhone screenshot preview, so here’s how

You have to jump through so many hoops just to take a screenshot

4 hours ago

If you’ve downloaded the latest iOS update on your iPhone, you’ll have that really annoying thing where you have to jump through a million hoops just to take a screenshot. But guys, you can turn it off! I had no idea.

You used to just press the two buttons on the side of your iPhone simultaneously, and it would take a screenshot. Then, the photo would save to your camera roll and that would be it. Wow, life was so simple back then.

Now, you have to practically fill out a whole survey just to take a screenshot. You press the two buttons and the screenshot appears in a weird frame, surrounded by so many different options, and nobody has any idea what they mean.

i miss the days when you can screenshot on your iphone without taking the survey afterwards 😭 — 𝗠𝘂𝗵𝗲𝗲 ♛ (@muheediva01) May 27, 2026

You can crop the screenshot, ask Siri something about it, Google search it, share to your contacts and even draw on the photo, all before you’ve even saved the photo.

Unless you actually click on the tick in the top right-hand corner and press “save to photos,” the image doesn’t even save. And it really is a whole headache.

After months of enduring this pain, I just found out you can switch it off, and my life has been changed forever. Here’s exactly how to do it.

Here’s how to turn off that annoying screenshot preview on your iPhone

All you have to do is open your iPhone settings and click on “General”. Then, scroll down to “Screen Capture” and toggle off the “Full-Screen Previews” option. “Display screenshots in full view instead of showing a temporary thumbnail in the lower-left corner,” it says underneath.

Now your screenshots will be back to normal. It’s really that simple! I wish I knew this months ago.

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Featured image credit: Canva