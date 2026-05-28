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Olivia Rodrigo

People drag Olivia Rodrigo for ‘missing the point’, as she responds to x-rated babydoll moment

She pulled an Uno Reverse

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Olivia Rodrigo has addressed the controversial moment she gave a “s*xualised” performance whilst wearing a babydoll dress.

Earlier this month, whilst performing at the Spotify Billions Club Live, Olivia Rodrigo dressed in a babydoll dress and ruffled underwear. She lifted her dress to flash her underwear several times, which sparked a lot of backlash on Twitter and TikTok. Soon enough, people clocked a pattern of that aesthetic, with some even comparing it to Sydney Sweeney’s baby cosplay in Euphoria and Sabrina Carpenter’s sense of style. In contrast, a great deal of people defended the Good 4 U singer.

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Olivia Rodrigo’s response to the babydoll backlash has created even more backlash

In a sitdown with the New York Times’ Popcast, Olivia Rodrigo argued that the backlash highlighted how “we really normalise pedophilia in our culture.”

She explained: “What’s really, like, disturbing is I feel like I have worn outfits that are revealing on stage. Like I’ve been on stage in like a sparkly bra, little shorts, which is my right. That’s fun. I felt cool and comfortable in that. And like that wasn’t ‘inappropriate’ — but me, like, fully covered up in a dress that people deem to be, like, childlike was inappropriate.

“And I just think it just like shows how we really normalize pedophilia in our culture. And also it’s just this rhetoric that we’re fed as girls since we’re so little, which is like, ‘Don’t wear that because then a man is going to sexualize your body and it’s your fault.’ Like it’s so weird. And I didn’t think I looked sexy in that at all — I was like ‘This is so cool. I feel like I look like Kathleen Hanna or Courtney Love.’ All these people who are my heroes.”

Again, her comments created a divide in response. Some have argued that she didn’t even need to explain herself, but others have doubled down on their opinions.

One person wrote: “This hypocrite. She’s been wearing toddler dresses and diaper cover-ups in her performances and MVs while crawling on stage, touching herself, and eye f*cking the camera while mimicking the movements of toddler girls. You are the one selling a paedophile dream image, Olivia.”

“Girl, you were literally crawling on the floor and lifting up your dress, showing your panties. A man wasn’t sexualizing your body, YOU were sexualizing yourself in a babydoll,” another said.

Someone else added: “Nobody was ‘normalising pedophilia.’ That misses the point entirely. The criticism was about mixing childlike aesthetics with adult performance imagery, not about blaming women for being sexualized. She’s twisting the issue to fit her narrative.”

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Featured image credit: Spotify/YouTube and New York Times/Instagram

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Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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