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Olivia Rodrigo finally addresses ‘feud’ with Sabrina Carpenter after five years of rumours

‘Life will never be as hard as it was when I was 17’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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After five years of rumours, Reddit theories and reexamining lyrics, Olivia Rodrigo has finally spoken about her “feud” with Sabrina Carpenter.

People first speculated that Olivia Rodrigo could be feuding with Sabrina Carpenter back in 2020. Olivia Rodrigo dated her co-star Joshua Bassett from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series during 2019 an 2020. Sabrina Carpenter was spotted with Joshua in July 2020. Disney channel viewers got it into their heads that the three actors were trapped in a messy love triangle.

Olivia Rodrigo in the Drivers License video(Image via YouTube)

Olivia Rodrigo in the Drivers License video
(Image via YouTube)

People proposed the theory that Olivia Rodrigo’s song Drivers License, and Sabrina Carpenter’s songs Skin and Because I Liked a Boy were about this drama. Olivia Rodrigo has never outright said who Drivers License is about. In an Instagram post about Skin, Sabrina Carpenter wrote: “I wasn’t bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it. I was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons…. the song isn’t calling out one single person. some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I’ve had this past year.”

Sabrina Carpenter's video for Skin(Image via YouTube)

Sabrina Carpenter’s video for Skin
(Image via YouTube)

Olivia Rodrigo finally spoke about the “feud” in an interview with British Vogue from 19th March. She spoke about how all the drama over her relationships was difficult to deal with. “I can’t believe people were that mean to me… I was going through a break-up, working a full-time job, making [the album Sour], a student in high school and taking, like, three AP classes. Looking back, I always think, ‘Wow, life will never be as hard as it was when I was 17.”

Olivia Rodrigo then explained where she stands with Sabrina Carpenter now. “I think she’s great, she said, “I’m so happy for all of her success too. I love the album she’s put out.”

The interviewer wrote that Olivia seemed “tense” during this conversation. Olivia clarified: “No, no, no, it’s good. It’s just people just get weird and clickbait-y – it’s all love, though. I’ve talked to her many times.”

At the 2025 Grammys, Olivia was filmed stopping at Sabrina’s table, chatting to her, and hugging her. Unfortunately for us, Taylor Swift’s head then blocked the camera’s view.

Ffs, Taylor.

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Featured images via YouTube / Sabrina Carpenter and YouTube / Olivia Rodrigo

More on: Celebrity Music Olivia Rodrigo Sabrina Carpenter
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google
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