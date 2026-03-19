Here’s how to see the first song you ever streamed on Spotify with new ‘My First Plays’

3 hours ago

Guys, Spotify has just added the best new feature that literally lets you see the first song you ever streamed on the platform. Obviously you want to see yours, so here’s exactly how to do it.

It’s a whole personalised playlist Spotify creates for you called “My First Plays” that puts the first 20 or so songs you ever played on the app in order, starting with the very first one. Most people’s playlists are around one hour and 10 minutes long.

Spotify also tells you the exact date and time of your very first stream, so you can reminisce on what your music taste was like all those years ago. I can’t wait to see mine!

Spotify has a new feature where it tells you the first tracks you ever streamed on it. I did ok. pic.twitter.com/H68BqMpj4U — Maf (@Mafer1ck) March 13, 2026

Here’s how to see the first song you ever streamed on Spotify

To find yours, here’s what to do:

Open the Spotify app Click on “Search” in the bottom bar In the search bar, type “My First Plays on Spotify” Find the playlist Spotify has made for you

Wait, what if you can’t see the ‘My First Plays’ playlist?!

It seems like Spotify hasn’t rolled out the new playlist to everyone yet. Only a few people have got it, and if you’re not one of them, you’ll have to wait a bit longer.

Try logging out of the app and then logging back in, or uninstalling the app and redownloading it, as this might make the playlist appear.

It also looks like you need Spotify Premium to access the feature right now, so if you’re using the free version of Spotify, that might be why it’s not appearing.

When it does launch on your account, you’ll also see the “My First Plays” playlist on the homepage of the Spotify app, so try looking there too.

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Featured image credit: Spotify and TikTok