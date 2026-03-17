I’m the person behind the ‘very demure very mindful’ meme, here’s how it ruined my life

4 hours ago

Jools Lebron, the creator behind the viral “very demure, very mindful” trend, has spoken out about the hard journey she faced after going viral.

A year and a half ago, Jools (@JoolieAnnie on TikTok) shared a video using the phrase “very demure, very mindful”. The video quickly blew up and now has 57 million views and over five million likes. But now, she’s returned to TikTok to share the harmful effects the vitality had on her life.

“Hi, I went viral for being very demure, very mindful, and it was the highlight of my life, and everyone loved it. It was also the worst time of my life ever,” Jools explained. “Unfortunately, mega vitality and a Charli XCX sponsorship did lead to substance abuse.”

In another video, she added more context to the incident that triggered her substance abuse issues.

“A month into me going viral, I had a man just do something very bad to me. The next day after that, I had a photoshoot, and I decided to self-medicate from the moment he left my house, 24 hours straight, until I had to go to the photoshoot,” she said.

Jools clarified: “He assaulted me. That’s what it was. I haven’t told anyone this story because I don’t want to have to leave out the part where I’m ashamed. I was so confused as to what was happening because I was going viral.”

“If I go to the cops, because of the type of person I am, is this going to be taken seriously? Because it hasn’t before.”

But now, Jools is completely sober and turning her life around, starting by clearing up a potential streaming room so she can return to full-time influencing.

“I’m working on my sobriety, and part of that means fixing everything that went wrong when I wasn’t sober. When you’re going through a cycle of binging and not binging, and getting sober and not getting sober, this just became my ‘I’ll get to it the next day’. It’s been a year,” she explained.

If you want to support Jools on her journey, she plans to start streaming on TikTok every day.

“I am not monitored on TikTok…but I’m going to start streaming daily,” the influencer said. “If you want big mama to get paid, go [support the Cameo].”

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Featured image via TikTok