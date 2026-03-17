Ew, the OnlyFans girly from the Louis Theroux Manosphere doc is being gross on TikTok

Why is she making Bonnie Blue look nice?

3 hours ago

In Netflix’s new controversial documentary, Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere, HStikkytokky introduced us to an OnlyFans model called Ellie Nutt.

As per the Netflix doc, Ellie is a member of the House of Heat, an OnlyFans collective set up by raging hypocrite HStikkytokky. You know, the same HStikkytokky that called OF “disgusting.”

Ellie initially made her start as a self-declared “sexy plasterer”, launching an OnlyFans under that very specific niche. She’s now managed by the controversial manosphere figure.

In the doc, she unironically called her boss a “genuine guy”, but besides that, she actually seemed pretty chill.

“I don’t care for other people’s opinions about what I am doing for myself,” she pointed out.

Profiting off HStikkytokky’s platform whilst maintaining her own opinions is arguably genius, but over on TikTok, it seems like she’s fully drank the Kool-Aid.

Ellie Nutt said everyone is ‘hating’ on HStikkytokky

In a TikTok video, the OnlyFans model said: “Everyone’s hating, but I’m the No. 1 film on Netflix.”

Correction: She’s in about 45 seconds of the No. 1 film on Netflix, and the people in the comments did not let her forget it.

“It was Lucy Letby the week before. Calm down,” one person said.

Another wrote: “I aspire to be this deluded.”

She did a follow-up

In this clip, she pretended to collapse when faced with a wooden cross. She captioned it about “enabling” men in the manosphere, which suggests she’s been hit with such accusations.

She completely missed the point

In another TikTok, she wrote: “Jealousy is so ugly. What happened to girls support girls?”

But, here’s the thing: People aren’t bashing her for OnlyFans. They’re bashing her because she sold her soul for HStikkytokky of all people. Sure, profit off his platform and earn those big OF bucks, but don’t be blissfully ignorant of the vile, mysognistic cr*ap he puts out.

In fact, she should ask herself her own question: What happened to girls supporting girls?

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Featured image credit: Netflix/Ellie Nutt