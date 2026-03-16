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Louis Theroux HSTikkyTokky dad

As Louis Theroux’s documentary reveals HSTikkyTokky’s background, here’s who his famous dad is

His dad is very active on Instagram

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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If you watched Louis Theroux’s Inside the Manosphere, you might have been surprised to hear that controversial influencer HSTikkyTokky actually has a very famous dad — so who is he?

Louis Theroux‘s new documentary looks at the world of online “manosphere” influencers and the content they create for young male audiences.

One of the people featured is British TikToker Harrison Sullivan, better known online as HSTikkyTokky. The 24-year-old has built a huge following with fitness content, lifestyle posts and controversial opinions.

But during the documentary, there’s also a brief moment where his family background comes up, and his dad is a well-known figure from the rugby world.

So, who is HSTikkyTokky’s dad?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Victor Ubogu (@victorubogu)

As per WalesOnline, HSTikkyTokky’s dad is Victor Ubogu, a former England international rugby player. If you followed rugby in the 1990s, you’ll probably recognise the name. Ubogu played as a powerful prop and won 24 caps for England between 1992 and 1999.

He also played club rugby for Bath Rugby, which was one of the most successful teams in England at the time. In fact, he was part of the Bath side that won the 1998 Heineken Cup, a massive moment in the club’s history.

During his international career, Ubogu also scored a try against Wales in the 1995 Five Nations Championship, which ended up being the only international try he scored for England.

But he wasn’t around much when Harrison was growing up

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Victor Ubogu (@victorubogu)

Despite his dad’s rugby career, HSTikkyTokky explained in the documentary that his father wasn’t really present during much of his childhood. He said he didn’t see Ubogu for around a decade, while his mum, Elaine, largely raised him on her own and worked long hours to support him.

Still, he says there are no hard feelings, explaining that if there is any trauma from the situation, it’s probably “subconscious”.

After retiring from professional rugby, Ubogu moved into business. He went on to start a sports hospitality company, organising match-day experiences around major rugby events.

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Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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