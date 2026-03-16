Yachts and designer handbags: HSTikkyTokky’s mum’s glitzy Dubai life, paid for by her son

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People are calling out HSTikkyTokky’s mum after Louis Theroux’s new documentary, so here’s a closer look at who Elaine Sullivan actually is, and her life.

She appears in one scene of Inside The Manosphere, a shocking new Netflix documentary about the extreme online influencers who are influencing young men and redefining modern masculinity.

Elaine is seen in her son Harrison’s, better known online as HSTikkyTokky, Marbella villa, and Theroux asks her what she thinks of her son’s opinions and videos.

Despite “not agreeing” with some of his views, she insists he’s not misogynistic or homophobic and backs her son, and people are calling her out for pandering to him and enabling his outrageous behaviour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elaine (@esullytok)

HSTikkyTokky’s mum raised him as a single mother

As briefly mentioned in the documentary, Harrison’s dad, England rugby player Victor Ubogu, was “not in the picture”. So, he was raised by Elaine alone. She worked six days a week as a manager for British Telecom (BT) to put HSTikkyTokky through private school in Brentwood, Essex, and give him a good life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elaine (@esullytok)

He bought her a £1 million apartment in Dubai

Harrison used his earnings to buy his mum a £1 million apartment in the centre of Dubai, where she now lives. “I give her £10K a month, bought her an apartment, no bills,” he once said on a livestream. “She does what she wants and when she wants now. And that’s the goal, boys.”

He also said in another stream: “My biggest flex is retiring my mother, buying her a £1 million apartment in the centre of Dubai Marina. My nan and grandad’s mortgage [is] paid off [too]. They come out here for a month, then they go back to the UK for a month.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elaine (@esullytok)

Elaine was a director of his fitness companies

Elaine was listed as a director on two of his HED fitness companies in 2021 and 2022. Harrison dropped out of the University of Birmingham to set up the companies offering personalised nutrition and workout plans. However, they have both been closed down, and it looks like Elaine now lives off her son’s money.

A look at her Instagram shows her life is full of fancy yachts in Dubai, beach clubs, swanky dinners at Zuma and Hakassan and shopping for Hermes handbags.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elaine (@esullytok)

She absolutely dotes on her son

It’s clear that Elaine absolutely dotes on her son and loves the life his money has given her.

In one post, she shared a picture of the entire family in Dubai and wrote: “First Christmas Day abroad and it was perfect. Thank you @hstikkytokky for making it happen.”

Another one shows off an expensive new watch Harrison had bought her. She said in the caption: “Not often I’m surprised, but I was today. Thank you @hstikkytokky – love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elaine (@esullytok)

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Featured image by: Instagram