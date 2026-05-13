The Tab

The Boys’ Karl Urban likes brutal post dragging season five as viewers say it ‘doesn’t make sense’

Oh this is messy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

It’s almost time for the series finale of The Boys, but season five has been getting massive criticism from viewers, and its own actors seem to agree.

Almost seven years after its release date, The Boys is quickly approaching its end. The satirical superhero series has built a loyal viewer base and has consistently received really high reviews from critics and fans alike. But season five has been a bit of a mixed bag, with people calling out plot lines that feel forced and filler episodes.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karl Urban (@karlurban)

Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher, seems to agree. He liked an Instagram Reel by @euro.pilled.

“The Boys season five is fumbling so f*cking bad. Don’t get me wrong, the latest episode was very entertaining, it’s just that it doesn’t make any f*cking sense,” he said in the now viral video.

“First and foremost, the thing that pissed me off the most about this episode is that they would, for the second time, kill off Black Noir for no reason whatsoever.”

He continued, “They did this to him already. He got some character development, and after he did, they just murked him. The Deep, a. very pathetic superhero, is just going to murk him with a knife, even though the dude took a minigun full on from Butcher. Doesn’t make any sense.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karl Urban (@karlurban)

Euro then criticised other plotlines in the series, and the lack of direction in season five has been criticised, especially as the season heads towards the finale.

“What they did to Kimiko’s character should be considered a crime,” said one person in the comments.

“The whole time watching Noir get choked out, all I could think was ‘Did he forget he could fly?'” said another.

Showrunner Eric Kripke has addressed the criticism of the series in a recent interview with TV Guide, and it isn’t going down well with viewers.

“None of the things that happen in the last few episodes will matter if you don’t flesh out the characters,” Kripke told TV Guide. “I’m getting a lot of online dissatisfaction, to put it politely. And I’m like, ‘What are you expecting? Are you expecting a huge battle scene every episode?”

“One, I can’t afford that. And two, it would be so empty and dull, and it would just be about shapes moving without having any import.”

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Amazon Prime/Instagram

More on: The Boys TV Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Tomer Capone

I love The Boys, but the insanely dark resurfaced past of a lead star has ruined the last season

erin moriarty the boys actor health

The Boys star Erin Moriarty opens up about a heartbreaking health struggle during season five

Mother's Milk

The gross reason for Mother’s Milk’s name in The Boys, which is so nasty the show removed it

Latest

Exposed: The full texts and *that* bikini picture sent between Stephanie and Danny on MAFS

Hayley Soen

Bec made such a big deal over the picture

I’ve never even noticed it before, but here’s why the bishop always has a slit in chess

Ellissa Bain

You need a history lesson

22 cruise ship evacuees set to leave Liverpool hospital following hantavirus outbreak

Ellamaria Viscomi

The passengers will now begin self-isolation at home

The Boys’ Karl Urban likes brutal post dragging season five as viewers say it ‘doesn’t make sense’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Oh this is messy

Everything 90 Day Fiancé had to say about Geoffrey Paschel’s controversial casting on the show

Hayley Soen

He was cast on the show despite multiple allegations against him

Here are your Castle ward by-election candidates for Lancaster

Grace Chesworth

The by-election for Castle Ward is set to take place on the 21st May

Activities to get your mind off of exam season as an Exeter student

Isabella Cole

Because some of us are better at procrastinating than others

Ex-Glagow uni boss spent over 93k on business class flights and luxury hotel stays

Millie Simpson

Almost £100,000 in travel expenses were claimed in under three years

York SU approves Restore Britain Society despite student protests

Shannon Downing

The students’ union said it was legally required to treat the group the same as any other political society

Here’s where the girls are going for summer term spritzes in Exeter

Anya Shankar

Sincerely, a third year who has mastered day drinking x

Everyone’s commenting ‘Ouuu shi’/’fym ouuu shi’ on TikTok, so here’s where the meme is from

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I needed the context

Woman shares exactly what it's really like to sleep with a man who has a microp*nis

Woman shares exactly what it’s really like to sleep with a man who has a microp*nis

Hayley Soen

Life’s *big* questions

Bec reveals how she *really* felt when Danny blindsided her at MAFS Australia final vows

Ellissa Bain

She really thought they were going to live happily ever after

Lancaster flat under investigation for reported sexual exploitation

Grace Chesworth

Police are investigating a property on Aalborg Place

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group universities by how terrifying their financial deficits are

Esther Knowles

Some unis need all the help they can get

Steven calls out David’s behaviour at MAFS Australia final vows in wildly unexpected take

Ellissa Bain

‘I can’t help but feel for Alissa’

How to get Spotify’s Your Party Of The Year(s) and see your most streamed songs of all time

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

This is so much cooler than Wrapped

Calling all learners! Driving test booking changes today – so here’s what you need to know

Mischa Denney-Richards

Pay attention, or you’ll have to join the back of the queue… again

Gia after MAFS Australia 2026

The first MAFS Australia 2026 brand deal is here, and shock! It’s with Gia of course

Hayley Soen

It’s a lucrative one

It’s so annoying, but this is why Apple removed the headphone jack on iPhones

Ellissa Bain

There’s a very valid reason