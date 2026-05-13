The Boys’ Karl Urban likes brutal post dragging season five as viewers say it ‘doesn’t make sense’

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It’s almost time for the series finale of The Boys, but season five has been getting massive criticism from viewers, and its own actors seem to agree.

Almost seven years after its release date, The Boys is quickly approaching its end. The satirical superhero series has built a loyal viewer base and has consistently received really high reviews from critics and fans alike. But season five has been a bit of a mixed bag, with people calling out plot lines that feel forced and filler episodes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karl Urban (@karlurban)

Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher, seems to agree. He liked an Instagram Reel by @euro.pilled.

“The Boys season five is fumbling so f*cking bad. Don’t get me wrong, the latest episode was very entertaining, it’s just that it doesn’t make any f*cking sense,” he said in the now viral video.

“First and foremost, the thing that pissed me off the most about this episode is that they would, for the second time, kill off Black Noir for no reason whatsoever.”

He continued, “They did this to him already. He got some character development, and after he did, they just murked him. The Deep, a. very pathetic superhero, is just going to murk him with a knife, even though the dude took a minigun full on from Butcher. Doesn’t make any sense.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karl Urban (@karlurban)

Euro then criticised other plotlines in the series, and the lack of direction in season five has been criticised, especially as the season heads towards the finale.

“What they did to Kimiko’s character should be considered a crime,” said one person in the comments.

“The whole time watching Noir get choked out, all I could think was ‘Did he forget he could fly?'” said another.

Showrunner Eric Kripke has addressed the criticism of the series in a recent interview with TV Guide, and it isn’t going down well with viewers.

“None of the things that happen in the last few episodes will matter if you don’t flesh out the characters,” Kripke told TV Guide. “I’m getting a lot of online dissatisfaction, to put it politely. And I’m like, ‘What are you expecting? Are you expecting a huge battle scene every episode?”

“One, I can’t afford that. And two, it would be so empty and dull, and it would just be about shapes moving without having any import.”

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Featured image via Amazon Prime/Instagram