The Boys star Erin Moriarty opens up about a heartbreaking health struggle during season five

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Erin Moriarty – who plays Starlight in The Boys – has shared she was struggling with her health while filming season five episode four.

The actor was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition Grave’s disease in May 2025. Her health issues became particularly challenging during production for the season five episode King of Hell.

Erin Moriarty wrote on her Instagram story: “So, season five, episode four of The Boys is one of the most important episodes I’ve ever shot. Unfortunately, that part of the season coincided with my health issues peaking before my diagnosis.”

Erin shared a photo of her sitting in her car, with her knee bandaged.

“I’m saving you the gnarly part of this picture, but not long after this episode, I started to lose the ability to walk. The numbness in my feet led to a lot of falling. The night before we shot my segment of this episode, I fell and shredded up my knee.

“I barely have any behind-the-scenes shots of this season, especially as things worsened. This isn’t a pity post. Its mostly to say: f**k autoimmune disease. F**k it so hard. F**k the ignorance surrounding it, too. I can’t remedy that ignorance, but not being outspoken about it occasionally, feels wrong.”

When someone has Grave’s disease, their immune system is producing antibodies that make their thyroid create too many hormones. This can cause muscle weakness, tiredness, weight loss and heart palpitations.

Erin Moriarty has been open about how health issues impacted her work on The Boys. “This final season coincided with the scariest moments of my life,” she wrote on Instagram, “I confronted health challenges that affected everyone around me.” She thanked the crew members “that did the heavy lifting to navigate said challenges”.

She added: “I remember thinking, more than once: ‘If these are my last days, how lucky am I to spend them with these people I love so much, in our special world we’ve created.'”

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Featured image via Prime Video.