Two stars from The Boys just got married, but the reason some co-stars weren’t invited is savage

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The Boys stars Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit just got married, and some (but not all) of their co-stars were at their nuptials.

Jack has obviously played Hughie since season five, but Claudia Doumit’s character, Victoria Neuman, was introduced in season two. Suffice it to say that she became Mother with a capital M, so much so that her death at the end of season four had people quitting the show.

Claudia and Jack met while filming the show, but they kept their relationship very hush-hush until appearing at The Oscars in 2024 as a couple.

Who attended Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit’s wedding?

According to reports in Australia, Jack and Claudia got married at a “low-key” ceremony in Braidwood, Australia, at Mona Farm.

As a proud nepo baby, Jack’s famous parents, Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, were in attendance, as were other big names like Tom Hanks and Alec Baldwin.

Now, here’s where things get a lil bit awkward. Considering both of them were on The Boys for years, and Jack is still a main character in season five, you might assume that it was a glorified reunion. That wasn’t the case, with only three cast members sharing in their day.

The first was Karl Urban, who plays Butcher, followed by Ashley’s actress, Colby Minifie, and Black Noir actor Nathan Mitchell. The people Jack spends most of his time on screen with, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, and Karen Fukuhara, were not there.

Though you might think that the snubs allude to drama behind the scenes, the reason they didn’t go is reportedly more mundane. It was an “intimate” ceremony by all accounts, albeit with Tom Hanks and actors from The Boys that Jack and Claudia rarely interacted with.

Love an intimate gig for them, but idk, I’d be lowkey offended.

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