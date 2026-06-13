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Restaurant in Manchester frees parrot after online backlash

#FreeRio campaign was backed by thousands

Alisa Pasha | News
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A restaurant in Salford has rehomed a parrot that was being kept in a glass enclosure after receiving widespread criticism online.

Gardens, a new luxury restaurant set to open on Chapel Street in Salford, became the centre of a social media storm just days after announcing its launch.

Video tours of the venue shared online showed a live macaw named Rio being housed in a large glass enclosure in the middle of the restaurant.

The videos quickly sparked outrage, with hundreds of people criticising the decision and calling it inappropriate to keep a bird in a busy dining environment.

Vegan food blogger, Paul Jennings, was among the first to raise concerns and contacted campaign group Protect the Wild. The organisation launched a petition urging the restaurant to free Rio, which more than 10,000 people signed.

Stephen Smith of the Manchester Animal Rights Network said macaws are “highly intelligent birds and should not be kept in shisha bars and restaurants”.

“They are very easily distressed, and the vibration from loud music and being around so many people is likely to cause them stress.”

@hopefullygiggingsoon

An update from the RPSCA on the live parrot being kept in a cage at Gardens Lounge Manchester #mcr #manchester #manchesterfood #manc

♬ original sound – Oli

The venue has since heard the concerns of the people of Manchester and has handed Rio over to Protect the Wild free of charge so he can be rehomed in a large aviary or sanctuary.

A member of the restaurant’s management said the macaw, which cost £3,500 to buy, had been chosen by the co-owner’s daughter and his business partner’s son because they felt it complemented the “natural environment” they had created inside the venue.

The girl came in each morning before opening to feed it and it was also well fed by the venue’s chefs, he said, as he insisted the bird’s welfare “was a priority.”

The restaurant also spent £5,000 on the custom-built glass enclosure, which included filtration and ventilation systems. According to management, the branches inside the enclosure alone cost £950.

He said the RSPCA visited the venue and raised no concerns, adding they had said it was “cared for better than 99 per cent of parrots in the UK.”

The restaurant noted though they “adhered to standards”, they now understood there was a strong public feeling that macaws belong in the wild rather kept as pets and that they believed letting him go would be “beneficial” for all concerned.

@immybiggs

#rio #manchester #parrot #parrotmanchester #gardens

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Charlotte Smith, from Protect the Wild said, “We could not be more relieved. We want to acknowledge The Gardens Lounge for engaging with us and making the decision to surrender Rio.”

“We know it was not easy, and we respect that ultimately, they chose Rio’s welfare above all else. That matters. They did the right thing and it should be recognised.”

“To every single person who signed, shared and spoke up, thank you. You did this. 10,000 people in under 24 hours showed Manchester that the public will not stay silent when animals need help.”

Featured Image via Instagram @gardens_mcr

Alisa Pasha | News
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Add as preferred source on Google

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