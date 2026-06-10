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Spot Manchester’s gay village in the new Channel 4 series

Just in time for Pride Month, the series features some very recognisable LGBTQ+ venues

Alisa Pasha | News
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A new Channel 4 drama has premiered, and Manchester’s gay village plays a starring role.

The five-part series, Tip Toe, stars Alan Cumming and David Morrissey as neighbours locked in an increasingly bitter feud, as their opposing views become more radicalised and tensions begin to spiral.

The drama explores the most destructive forces currently facing the LGBTQ+ community right now.

Alan Cumming plays Leo, the owner of fictional bar Spit & Polish. While the venue is fictional, many of the locations featured throughout the series will be instantly recognisable to Manchester locals.

Scenes inside Spit & Polish were filmed at The Church, a popular gay bar on Canal Street. Formerly known as Churchills, the venue serves as the main backdrop for many of the show’s scenes, and regular performer Jackie Love is also set to make an appearance.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZVnlO7lPJ1/?img_index=1

Several other well-known Gay Village venues were used during filming, including Velvet and the REM Bar on Sackville Street.

And yes, frequent Canal Street visitors will spot late-night takeaway McTucky’s in the background of episode one, after its cameo was directly written into the script.

via Google Maps

The production also ventured beyond Canal Street, with filming taking place across Northern Quarter. Tib Street and Tariff Street venue The Whiskey Jar both feature in the series as key locations.

Interior scenes were also filmed in Space Studios Manchester, on Vaughan Street in Gorton, playing a key role on production. The studios, were also utilised for the recently-released film Finding Emily.

With its mix of familiar streets, iconic LGBTQ+ venues and Northern Quarter landmarks, Tip Toe offers Manchester residents plenty of recognisable locations to look out for while watching.

Featured Image via Channel 4

Alisa Pasha | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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