No plans? Here’s everything happening in and around Lancaster this weekend

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From Friday 12th until Sunday 14th June, Lancaster city centre is set to see a variety of celebrations, including its annual Lancaster Day, Quayfest music festival and Lancaster Pride, as well as the first weekend of the football World Cup 2026.

So, whether you prefer a few drinks and some live entertainment or indulging in some of Lancaster’s rich history, here’s a lineup of everything happening in Lancaster this weekend.

Quayfest music festival

This grassroots celebration of local musical talent takes place from Friday 12th until Sunday 14th June, hosted by three quayside pubs – The George & Dragon, The Three Mariners and the Wagon & Horses.

Musical performances start from 2pm and will cover a variety of genres, including rock, soul and acoustic sets. The event is designed for eventgoers to move freely between the venues and immerse themselves in the community spirit, with free entry for available across the venues.

Further information can be found here.

Lancaster Day

The city will be celebrating its annual Lancaster Day, in which Lancaster’s heritage is remembered and appreciated through talks, guided tours, exhibitions, heritage displays, family activities and walkabouts through the city itself.

If a laidback day of soaking up the city’s atmosphere is more your thing, you can follow the Ale Trail adventures while enjoying the street entertainment on your way (or even some of the Quayfest music festival performances).

Lancaster Day events will run Friday 12th June-Sunday 14th June – further information and the event’s itinerary can be found here.

Lancaster Pride

Lancaster Pride 2026 was announced earlier this year, with organisers LGBT Out In The Bay emphasis that they wish to make the event as “inclusive and accessible to everyone” as possible for attendees.

The event will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community across the city of Lancaster, beginning with a march starting at Dalton Square at 11am, before an afternoon where attendees can enjoy live entertainment, activities and stalls.

If you don’t want to stop the party there (or can’t make it to the daytime celebrations), Generation is hosting an afterparty from 9pm-4am with Lancaster Pride host Joanna Bang.

Further information on Lancaster Pride can be found here.

Morecambe Bay Art Fair

For art students and enjoyers alike, the sixth edition of Morecambe Bay Art Fair is set to boast a collection of art pieces from local talents and contributing to the growing art scene of Morecambe.

The art collection will feature various forms of artistic works, including sculptures, paintings and photography, across traditional and contemporary genres.

This event takes place from 12pm-4pm on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th June, at Morecambe Winter Gardens. More information on the event can be found here.

Featured images via The Three Mariners on Facebook, @nikkmager1984 on Instagram and Love Lancaster BID on Facebook

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