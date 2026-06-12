The Tab

Lancs Uni researcher releases report about life and death of baby in adoption home scandal

Dr. Michael Lambert of Lancaster Medical School has released evidence from St Monica’s maternity home

Charlotte Hutchinson | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

TW: This article contains distressing content and mention of suicide 

A Lancaster University researcher has made public a redacted version of his confidential report into a baby who died at a mother and baby home at the centre of the forced adoption scandal.

Dr. Michael Lambert, of Lancaster Medical School, has unearthed archival evidence from official records of the circumstances of baby Stephen’s birth, life and death, at St Monica’s maternity home, Kendal, in 1964.

The report informs that Stephen’s mother was 17-year-old Judith Holt, who was pregnant outside marriage, was sent to the maternity home for unmarried mothers by a local church social worker from her home of Penwortham, near Preston. Stephen’s father has not been identified.

Stephen was born on 13th January 1964, living for 11 weeks before dying on 3rd April 1964 due to spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

After decades of dealing with the loss of her son in secret, in 2006 Judith took her own life in her car, parked close to Parkside Cemetery, Kendal, where baby Stephen was buried.

Judith Holt was one of thousands of unmarried mothers who gave birth at a maternity home, run by religious organisations across much of Britain. Dr. Lambert’s highlights the difficulties of being a young unmarried mother at this time, being seen as a “unsatisfactory, undeserving tenant group” by local authorities when it came to housing support.

A lack of access to financial support and childcare also made adoption seem like the only option, and in the “best interests of the child.”

In 2021, a UK parliamentary report estimated that over 185,000 babies in England and Wales had been forcibly separated from their mothers between 1949 and 1973. The parliamentary report recognises the harsh treatment of unmarried mothers and their children during this time, and called on the UK government to issue a formal apology to families affected by this matter.

Dr. Lambert said: “Whilst resident Judith was expected to participate in the domestic life of the home before birth which entailed cleaning, polishing, laundry, preparing knitted garments for the child, participation in religious worship, and some time for leisure and rest. This regime was prescriptive and routinised, overseen by the Superintendent, Elsie M. Stannard.”

In Dr. Lambert’s report, he revealed that, under the supervision of Superintendent Elsie M. Stannard, there were 44 recorded infant deaths (including Stephen’s) and 43 stillbirths at St Monica’s maternity home. He declared this as being a “clear failure of governance” from the religious organisation that oversaw the home, as well as the associated social work of Carlisle Diocese and the Church of England.

The report also suggested the local health authorities, which funded St Monica’s as part of the National Health Service, had been concerned about the quality and availability of maternity care provided, but nothing was done.

Dr. Lambert added: “These unaddressed concerns may have contributed to Stephen’s poor care and can be seen in relation to the reasons for other infant deaths and stillbirths in the home over time. Stephen was born with meningo-myelocele (spina bifida), a congenital clinical condition where the neural tubes fail to close in utero during foetal development, leaving portions visible or exposed.

“This condition made him less desirable for adoption by prospective adoptive couples and may have influenced how he was subsequently managed by Miss Stannard, other staff who worked in the home, and outside medical expertise.”

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via ITVX

Charlotte Hutchinson | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Lancaster University announces sponsorship of local Pride events

Lancaster University places in top 10 in Complete University Guide’s 2027 rankings

Lancaster University professor set to become Royal Society Fellow

Latest
Love Island 2026 cast old TikTok videos

I found Love Island 2026 cast’s old TikToks, and some of the videos are painfully cringe

Suchismita Ghosh

They deserve to stay buried, respectfully

Cardiff University halts library renovation plans following student backlash

Andrea Inte

The renovations have been delayed to summer 2027 due to petitions and protests

Love Island

Why aren’t there gay people on Love Island? A host just addressed it, and we should be angry

Kieran Galpin

‘I’m dying for more queer representation on the show’

Ranked: 18 Scottish unis by Scottish student proportion – St Andrews lowest at 28.2 per cent

Georgia French

Edinburgh follows at 30.4 per cent, meaning Scotland’s two most internationally renowned universities have the smallest proportion of Scottish students of any institution in the country

Remember gay influencers Max and Andrés? Their marriage (and their dog’s life) ended tragically

Kieran Galpin

Their house also burned down

The one detail that could brutally sabotage Lola and Sean on Love Island 2026

Hayley Soen

No I was really backing these two!

World Cup reporter leaves live broadcast to get a picture with Shakira and it’s so iconic

Ellissa Bain

Priorities!

Ranked: 24 Russell Group universities by fresher dropout rate – Queen Mary loses 5.8 per cent

Georgia French

At Queen Mary, 5.8 per cent of first year students do not continue their studies – the highest dropout rate of any Russell Group university, and nearly three times the rate at Cambridge

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by student-to-staff ratio – Queen’s Belfast has 14 per staff

Caitlyn Wright

Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester also rank in the bottom five, with ratios above 13

Selena responds shading Taylor Swift Hailey Bieber

Selena responds as people think she was shading Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber over Knicks game

Suchismita Ghosh

Wait, are they beefing?

Lancs Uni researcher releases report about life and death of baby in adoption home scandal

Charlotte Hutchinson

Dr. Michael Lambert of Lancaster Medical School has released evidence from St Monica’s maternity home

George and Robyn have both addressed if they’ll rekindle things after leaving Love Island

Hayley Soen

Do we have a new couple on our hands?

NBA reporter apologises after savagely dissing Taylor Swift live on air for being at game

Ellissa Bain

It was so uncalled for

Rivals

Where’s episode seven? Rivals writer explains rage-inducing reason we have to wait MONTHS

Kieran Galpin

‘It’s just a cover excuse’

Rhi and Jeff from MAFS Australia

‘I’m breaking my heart’: Rhi and Jeff both share sorrowful details about their split after MAFS

Hayley Soen

‘Everything turned out the way I didn’t want it to’

Ariana Grande brutally calls out White House for using her song in ‘inhumane’ TikTok video

Ellissa Bain

She branded it ‘barbaric nonsense’

New £22.5 million fund launched to support North East university spinouts

Ali Choudhary

The fund is supported by five universities, including Newcastle and Northumbria

Romance, scraps, and human waste: students remember the old metro trains

Bethan King

With the new trains coming, is it time for a remix of MC Bouncin’s Metro Mission?

love island 2025 couples together been up to

Only three couples are still together from Love Island 2025, so here’s what they’ve been up to

Suchismita Ghosh

They have had a busy year

Martin Bashir now Michael Jackson

Where is Martin Bashir now after the interview that changed Michael Jackson’s life forever?

Suchismita Ghosh

He lived in America for a while