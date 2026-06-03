Lancaster University announces sponsorship of local Pride events

The university says it is ‘proud to support the Lancaster and Morecambe annual Pride celebrations for 2026’

3 hours ago

Lancaster University has announced that it will sponsor the annual Pride celebrations in Lancaster and Morecambe this year, during this month of celebration for the LGBTQ+ community.

This marks the ninth year that Lancaster University has been a sponsor for the Pride events, organised by local LGBTQ+ charity Out in the Bay, through its community sponsorship programme.

The university has said that members from its LGBTQ+ Staff Network, LUSU’s LGBTQ+ forum and their allies will return to march in this year’s parades.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Lancaster Pride would take place on Sunday 14th June with Dalton Square as the starting point for the 10th year of LGBTQ+ celebrations in Lancaster. The event will include a parade around Lancaster and live entertainment – further details on the event can be found here.

Morecambe Pride 2026 took place last week on Saturday 30th May with the theme Bring Me Sunshine in a nod to Morecambe-born comedian Eric Morecambe, who would have celebrated his 100th birthday this year. The event began with a Sunshine Parade along Morecambe’s promenade, before an afternoon of live music and entertainment at Alhambra Live.

Lancaster University is partaking in Pride Month in other events, including a family-friendly Pride in STEM day hosted at The Gregson Centre and a series of flash talks in The Gregson Centre Secret Cinema, both on Sunday 7th June.

The university library is also holding a bookstand (which can be found on A floor) of LGBTQ+ literary works which are available for staff, students and the wider community to browse or borrow from.

Lancaster University’s Dean for Culture and Inclusion, Professor Kendi Guantai said: “Supporting Lancaster and Morecambe Prides reflects our commitment to being an inclusive, civic university.

“Pride is an important opportunity to stand with our LGBTQ+ communities, strengthen local partnerships and ensure our campus and our region are places where everyone can participate fully.”

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