The Tab

Date and crowd-funding campaign announced for this year’s Lancaster Pride

The event will take place on Sunday 14th June 2026

Charlotte Hutchinson | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

It has recently been announced that Lancaster Pride is returning this year on Sunday 14th June.

Lancaster Pride UK organisers (LGBT Out in the Bay) confirmed the event will also have an act list and entertainment schedule, which will be released closer to the day.

Lancaster Pride is a day where the city’s and surrounding area’s “LGBTQ+ community and allies can come together, celebrate who we are, and be yourself in a safe, welcoming space”.

A city centre march will also be held, but the organisation needs the community’s help to “make it happen”.

As a result of this, a Spacehive fundraising campaign has therefore been launched in order to help cover the costs of the celebration, and ensure it can be “a safe, vibrant celebration for everyone”.

LGBT Out in the Bay is a charity organisation based in the Lancaster district, supporting the LGBTQ+ community in the area. They are also responsible for the running of Morecambe Pride, which currently does not yet have a confirmed date for 2026.

Their past efforts for Lancaster Pride has welcomed stars such as singer and TV star Kerry Katona, singer and model Samantha Fox, and previous Eastenders star Cheryl Fergison to Lancaster.

No photo description available.

via Facebook

Robert Mee, organiser of Lancaster Pride, spoke out against hateful comments that he and other Out in the Bay members received last year, saying: “All we’re trying to do is create an environment where people can be themselves for one day and it’s in a safe space for people to do that.

“At the end of the day we are talking about human beings. I think there needs to be a lot more empathy.

“People will always promote hate. We just don’t need to accept that.”

On the Spacehive fundraising page, LGBT Out in the Bay emphasised it wishes to make the event free to ensure it as “inclusive and accessible to everyone” as possible, with the aim of reducing isolation across the region and improve the mental wellbeing of LGBTQ+ habitants.

Donations to Lancaster Pride 2026, and further information on the event, can be found here.

Featured image via Facebook

Charlotte Hutchinson | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum
Latest

Here’s your five step guide on how to have a ‘Soft Girl Spring’ in Lancaster

Isabella Laithwaite

Because we need softer vibes before we enter the ‘Hot Girl’ summer era

The ultimate Bristol student cooking guide

Jemima Kenley

Because navigating the supermarket and figuring out what to cook at uni can be horrifically overwhelming

OnlyFans identical twins public videos

The OnlyFans twins keep filming strange videos in public and they’re getting wilder by the minute

Suchismita Ghosh

I need five business days to recover

Everything One Piece season two missed from the manga, including key lore details

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

We waited almost three years for this

People are mocking the Oscars after seeing the surprisingly bleak snack boxes for guests

Hebe Hancock

Just wait until you see what the celebs got

Lois

Louis Theroux reveals the people even he’s too scared to make a documentary about

Kieran Galpin

He’s previously interviewed killers, bigots, and psychiatric patients

Here’s how rich each Bridgerton character would be if their fortunes were in today’s money

Esther Knowles

The figures are shocking

Guys, Greg James is Returning to University of York this Tuesday and we’re excited

Hannah Rambour

And this time he’s not leading a funeral for a duck

Glasgow’s beacons of hope: 10 reasons not to give up before the end of semester

Sophie McAulay

A compiled list of some things to look forward to in Glasgow this summer

‘Ages are new to me’: Love Is Blind’s Alex says wild reason grandparents timeline was wrong

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It never ends with this guy

Here’s your five step guide on how to have a ‘Soft Girl Spring’ in Lancaster

Isabella Laithwaite

Because we need softer vibes before we enter the ‘Hot Girl’ summer era

The ultimate Bristol student cooking guide

Jemima Kenley

Because navigating the supermarket and figuring out what to cook at uni can be horrifically overwhelming

OnlyFans identical twins public videos

The OnlyFans twins keep filming strange videos in public and they’re getting wilder by the minute

Suchismita Ghosh

I need five business days to recover

Everything One Piece season two missed from the manga, including key lore details

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

We waited almost three years for this

People are mocking the Oscars after seeing the surprisingly bleak snack boxes for guests

Hebe Hancock

Just wait until you see what the celebs got

Lois

Louis Theroux reveals the people even he’s too scared to make a documentary about

Kieran Galpin

He’s previously interviewed killers, bigots, and psychiatric patients

Here’s how rich each Bridgerton character would be if their fortunes were in today’s money

Esther Knowles

The figures are shocking

Guys, Greg James is Returning to University of York this Tuesday and we’re excited

Hannah Rambour

And this time he’s not leading a funeral for a duck

Glasgow’s beacons of hope: 10 reasons not to give up before the end of semester

Sophie McAulay

A compiled list of some things to look forward to in Glasgow this summer

‘Ages are new to me’: Love Is Blind’s Alex says wild reason grandparents timeline was wrong

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It never ends with this guy