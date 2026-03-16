Date and crowd-funding campaign announced for this year’s Lancaster Pride

7 hours ago

It has recently been announced that Lancaster Pride is returning this year on Sunday 14th June.

Lancaster Pride UK organisers (LGBT Out in the Bay) confirmed the event will also have an act list and entertainment schedule, which will be released closer to the day.

Lancaster Pride is a day where the city’s and surrounding area’s “LGBTQ+ community and allies can come together, celebrate who we are, and be yourself in a safe, welcoming space”.

A city centre march will also be held, but the organisation needs the community’s help to “make it happen”.

As a result of this, a Spacehive fundraising campaign has therefore been launched in order to help cover the costs of the celebration, and ensure it can be “a safe, vibrant celebration for everyone”.

LGBT Out in the Bay is a charity organisation based in the Lancaster district, supporting the LGBTQ+ community in the area. They are also responsible for the running of Morecambe Pride, which currently does not yet have a confirmed date for 2026.

Their past efforts for Lancaster Pride has welcomed stars such as singer and TV star Kerry Katona, singer and model Samantha Fox, and previous Eastenders star Cheryl Fergison to Lancaster.

Robert Mee, organiser of Lancaster Pride, spoke out against hateful comments that he and other Out in the Bay members received last year, saying: “All we’re trying to do is create an environment where people can be themselves for one day and it’s in a safe space for people to do that.

“At the end of the day we are talking about human beings. I think there needs to be a lot more empathy.

“People will always promote hate. We just don’t need to accept that.”

On the Spacehive fundraising page, LGBT Out in the Bay emphasised it wishes to make the event free to ensure it as “inclusive and accessible to everyone” as possible, with the aim of reducing isolation across the region and improve the mental wellbeing of LGBTQ+ habitants.

Donations to Lancaster Pride 2026, and further information on the event, can be found here.

Featured image via Facebook