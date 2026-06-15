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A look at Wade Griffin’s life in Texas now, after Taylor Parker ‘ruined’ his reputation

He is rebuilding his life

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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After Netflix’s new true crime documentary Maternal Instinct, here’s a look at what Taylor Parker’s ex-boyfriend, Wade Griffin, is doing now.

The film follows the chilling story of the woman from Texas who killed her friend Reagan Michelle Simmons-Hancock, cut open her abdomen and stole her unborn baby from her womb.

She tried to claim the baby was her own to the police after tricking her boyfriend and loved ones into believing she was pregnant, and is now on death row in Texas after being found guilty of capital murder.

Credit: Netflix

A look at Taylor Parker’s ex-boyfriend Wade Griffin’s life now

Wade, now 31, lives a normal life in Texas away from the public eye. “I grew up ‘Country Boy Strong’ where ‘yes mam & yes sir’ was a way of life. Live, Laugh & Love,” his Facebook bio says.

After Taylor was arrested in 2022, Wade lost his job. “[It] pretty much ruined my whole reputation. Slandered my name, my brothers, my mum. Worst thing I’ve ever had to live through, for sure,” he said in his court testimony.

However, he has since built his life back up and works on his family’s farm, Cirgle G Farms, helping them with the daily running and sales. He also runs his own hog holding and buying company called Circle G Hog Buying Facility in Simms, Texas.

In February 2026, he set up and hosted a fundraising event called the Reagan Hancock Benefit to raise money for someone called Kynlee, a hog-hunting contest where the team that hunted the five biggest pigs received prizes, his Facebook reveals.

After appearing in Netflix’s Maternal Instinct, Wade has been sharing posts about Taylor, including a claim that this wasn’t the first time she faked a pregnancy and a statement from Reagan’s sister.

Days after Parker was convicted, Reagan’s husband, Homer Hancock, filed a negligence and wrongful death lawsuit against Parker and Griffin claiming he was negligent for letting her use his car, 12 News reports.

The suit says Griffin “knew, or through the exercise of reasonable care should have known, that Defendant Parker was a reckless and incompetent driver prior to permitting her to operate his vehicle.” It’s not clear what the outcome was.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Wade Griffin/Facebook and Netflix

More on: Maternal Instinct Netflix True crime
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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