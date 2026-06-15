The Tab
complete uni guide 2027 worst

Ranked: The 20 worst UK universities in 2027 – Wrexham finishes last with just 307 out of 1,000

Arts University Plymouth ranked worst for graduate prospects, with just 46 per cent of graduates finding success after leaving

Maia Traverse | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Wrexham University has finished last out of all 130 universities in the Complete University Guide’s rankings, with an overall score of just 307 out of a possible 1,000.

Arts University Plymouth ranked worst for graduate prospects across all 130 universities, with just 46 per cent of graduates moving into professional employment or further study.

The Royal Agricultural University recorded the lowest student satisfaction score of any institution in the rankings.

The guide ranks universities across a number of factors, including graduate prospects, student satisfaction, and research quality.

Here’s the full list of the 20 worst universities overall for 2027, according to the Complete University Guide’s league tables.

20. De Montfort University – 476

19. University of Staffordshire – 475

18. London South Bank University – 473

17. Anglia Ruskin University – 465

16. Lincoln Bishop University – 463

15. University of Westminster, London – 459

15. Southampton, Solent University – 459

14. University of Cumbria – 445

13. University of Greater Manchester – 444

12. Arts University Plymouth – 438

11. Buckinghamshire New University – 436

10. University of Northampton – 434

9. Middlesex University – 433

8. University of Roehampton – 431

7. University of Buckingham – 406

6. Leeds Trinity University – 404

5. Plymouth Marjon University – 404

4. Birmingham Newman University – 387

3. University of the West of Scotland – 344

2. London Metropolitan University – 331

1. Wrexham University – 307

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Wrexham University was contacted for comment.

Featured image via Google Maps.

More on: News University University rankings
Maia Traverse | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Ranked: 24 Russell Group universities by fresher dropout rate – Queen Mary loses 5.8 per cent

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by student-to-staff ratio – Queen’s Belfast has 14 per staff

Revealed: Glasgow has higher entry standards than Oxford in new 2027 university rankings

Latest
Taylor Parker’s children now death row

A tragic update on Taylor Parker’s children now as their mum remains on death row in Texas

Suchismita Ghosh

She has a daughter and a son

Protest and counter protest held in Newcastle city centre

Tilly Nelson

Heavy police presence as anti-immigration protests and counter protests take place

complete uni guide 2027 worst

Ranked: The 20 worst UK universities in 2027 – Wrexham finishes last with just 307 out of 1,000

Maia Traverse

Arts University Plymouth ranked worst for graduate prospects, with just 46 per cent of graduates finding success after leaving

fix audio glitch iPhone videos

People are complaining about audio glitch on iPhone videos, so here’s the fix that actually works

Suchismita Ghosh

The videos have a loud generator-like hum

Cambridge’s controversial women’s soc founder claims there’s ‘new defiance’ in trans debate

Violet Kennerk

Maeve Halligan argued the transgender debate deters from ‘real LGB issues’

Bungee

‘That damn rope’: Mum of girl who died bungee jumping speaks out for first time after viral video

Kieran Galpin

‘My beloved daughter, you are gone and all that remains here is pain’

Palace refuses to comment as son of crown princess is sentenced for disturbing s*x crimes

Kieran Galpin

He faced 40 charges

George spotted kissing a girl after Love Island 2026

Um, George caught kissing a girl outside a chicken shop just days after he quit Love Island

Hayley Soen

He left the villa for ‘private reasons’

Trump

Vampires, Targaryens or aliens: Who are the mysterious men meeting world leaders?

Kieran Galpin

Need their skincare routine asap

Conflict over Durham Union’s Helen Joyce talk

Seamus Barker

Durham SU publishes a statement about the gender critical writer

Inside three-year relationship Jasmine had with majorly famous footballer before Love Island 2026

Hayley Soen

‘We have a lot of love for each other’

Instagram

Melanie Martinez’s heartbreaking reaction, as her ex Oliver Tree is killed in a helicopter crash

Kieran Galpin

‘I know you’re making the angels giggle’

Oliver Tree final 24 hours Brazil Helicopter

Oliver Tree shared his final 24 hours in Brazil before the helicopter crash that killed six

Suchismita Ghosh

The videos of his final days are so ‘hard to watch’ now

‘It was supposed to be me’: Bungee jump witness recalls tragedy after narrowly missing death

Ellissa Bain

He left his home 40 minutes late

Chris Tuite/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Chilling new crash details emerge as pop star and YouTuber are killed in two-helicopter collision

Kieran Galpin

One bystander watched as someone attempted to jump out the aircraft

Jasmine’s sister reveals which guy she would put her with on Love Island and I’m shocked

Ellissa Bain

It’s not Lorenzo or Kavan

Woman final post bungee jump

21-year-old woman shared an eerie final Instagram post just hours before her fatal bungee jump

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s so sad

Jeff’s ex wife from before MAFS has now weighed in on his split from Rhi and it’s getting bitter

Hayley Soen

Did anyone else not even know he was married before?!

Oliver Tree shared heartbreaking details of his money and will just weeks before his tragic death

Hayley Soen

‘That’s when people appreciate you – when you’re not there anymore’

‘I don’t remember’: Brazil bungee staff speak for first time as woman dies in horror jump

Ellissa Bain

Her safety rope wasn’t attached