Ranked: The 20 worst UK universities in 2027 – Wrexham finishes last with just 307 out of 1,000

Arts University Plymouth ranked worst for graduate prospects, with just 46 per cent of graduates finding success after leaving

3 hours ago

Wrexham University has finished last out of all 130 universities in the Complete University Guide’s rankings, with an overall score of just 307 out of a possible 1,000.

Arts University Plymouth ranked worst for graduate prospects across all 130 universities, with just 46 per cent of graduates moving into professional employment or further study.

The Royal Agricultural University recorded the lowest student satisfaction score of any institution in the rankings.

The guide ranks universities across a number of factors, including graduate prospects, student satisfaction, and research quality.

Here’s the full list of the 20 worst universities overall for 2027, according to the Complete University Guide’s league tables.

20. De Montfort University – 476

19. University of Staffordshire – 475

18. London South Bank University – 473

17. Anglia Ruskin University – 465

16. Lincoln Bishop University – 463

15. University of Westminster, London – 459

15. Southampton, Solent University – 459

14. University of Cumbria – 445

13. University of Greater Manchester – 444

12. Arts University Plymouth – 438

11. Buckinghamshire New University – 436

10. University of Northampton – 434

9. Middlesex University – 433

8. University of Roehampton – 431

7. University of Buckingham – 406

6. Leeds Trinity University – 404

5. Plymouth Marjon University – 404

4. Birmingham Newman University – 387

3. University of the West of Scotland – 344

2. London Metropolitan University – 331

1. Wrexham University – 307

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Wrexham University was contacted for comment.

Featured image via Google Maps.