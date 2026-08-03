House of the Dragon director clears up whose side Mysaria is on, and her bond with Rhaenyra

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Mysaria might be the most mysterious character in House of the Dragon season three. Is Mysaria really on Rhaenyra’s side? Where does she get all those great dresses from? Does she actually believe in social reform? What does she even do all day? Like, her job title of Master of Whisperers, but we haven’t seen her do any actual spying for 12 episodes. A director of House of the Dragon has nicely gone into depth about Mysaria’s game plan, and whose side she’s really on. I needed this explanation.

Nina Lopez-Corrado is the director of episodes five and seven of House of the Dragon season three. She broke down Mysaria’s real intentions on The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon. Apparently, Mysaria’s biggest motive isn’t about herself, or taking down the aristocracy, but someone else.

Did you remember that when Mysaria appeared in the very first episode of House of the Dragon, she was in the middle of a tryst with Daemon? Nope, me neither.

Nina Lopez-Corrado explained: “I think there’s a part of Mysaria deep down inside that will always have a love for Daemon, even though he betrayed her. And so, revenge is number one to her right now. But often, people that we love that hurt us… it’s so complicated and there are so many different layers.”

Nina Lopez Corrado also cleared up where Mysaria actually stands with Rhaenyra. She continued: “I do think [Mysaria] has feelings for [Rhaenyra]. As the season progresses, her feelings become stronger. The temptation of being the queen’s right-hand woman is very appealing to her.

“The cherry on the top of the sundae is she also gets to drive this knife into Daemon, and every day that he sees them together, it’s driving him crazy, too.”

However, Mysaria isn’t a total champagne socialist!

“And I do think she genuinely wants to make life better for the small people,” Nina shared. “Like any society, the higher you get up in the world, the more corrupt you see that it is. And so you try to fight for what you came for, but somehow you always get tangled up in the politics of the family, or the government, or whatever that is.

“Mysaria is really struggling with how to accomplish her goals of making life better for the small people, but at the same time, being able to make a better life for herself, and what she has to do and what she has to give up in order to stay.”

So, there you go! Mysaria has a lot going on. No wonder she’s doesn’t spend much time doing her actual job anymore.

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