I escaped the Ghana in the Park stampede and fire, here’s what actually happened

6 hours ago

A woman who escaped the stampede and fire at Ghana Party in the Park has shared her account on TikTok after minor injuries.

Last Saturday, the annual Ghana Party in the Park happened in Barnet, North London. The event has been running for over 20 years and brings together people from across London to celebrate Ghanaian food, music, fashion, and more.

But the event was cut short on Saturday after a fire led to a crowd crush which saw 23 people needing medical attention. TikTok user @Ghanajollof shared her experience of the event, where she witnessed the large fire first hand in a recent TikTok.

“I just want to thank God right now that me and my children are okay,” the TikToker said.

“They literally had all of 10 spoonfuls of food, when al of a sudden, we can just see bare people running from literally right where we were, screaming, and we saw smoke.”

She continued: “We all just got up, I’ve now gone and fallen down, I scratched up my leg, my leg was bleeding, my knees were bleeding, my kids were screaming.”

The fire, which was reportedly near the entrance, was allegedly caused by a cooking accident. @Ghanajollof claims she saw the injuries of a woman who was near the blaze.

“The poor lady was burnt, all her hand had peeled, and there were two other ladies and a man that were inside the medical tent, they were also burnt,” she said.

Thankfully, the TikToker was able to escape the event with only minor injuries.

A spokesperson for the event told BBC: “Once the incident had been addressed and the affected area declared safe, normal event operations resumed.”

“Later in the day a crowd surge at the festival entrance resulted in several attendees sustaining injuries.”

They continued: “We wish all those who sustained injuries a speedy recovery, and safe journey back home to everyone.”

The event ended early after the fire and crowd crush meant 23 people needing medical examinations.

“Three were taken to hospital, where their condition was confirmed as non-life-threatening,” the Met Police told BBC.

“The event was ended early, and crowds left without further incident.”

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Featured image via @Ghanajolloff and @news_hub28 on TikTok