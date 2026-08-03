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85-year-old actress joins OnlyFans, with statement addressing her ‘personal’ reason why

‘YOLO – let’s do it’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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An 85-year-old actress has shared that she has chosen to join OnlyFans. Donna Mills is best known for her role in TV show Knots Landing, but has revealed a big change in her career.

Donna became a huge name in the 1980s, with her role as Abby Cunningham on the CBS primetime soap. Her role as Madeline Reeves on the ABC soap opera General Hospital went on to win her a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding special guest performer in a drama series.

However now, the actress has confirmed with Variety a move that might come as a bit of a shock. She’s setting up an OF profile. That being said, she has explained her reasoning behind joining OnlyFans, and it’s actually very, very fair.

Donna Mills has joined OnlyFans

via Starbuck/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

“I’ve always appreciated the incredible support and encouragement I’ve received from my fans over the years. Social media has been a wonderful way to stay connected, but I’m excited to join OnlyFans because it offers the opportunity for a more personal and direct connection,” she told the publication in a statement.

Further explaining what her profile on the platform will look like, she said she will be “sharing moments from my daily life, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and engaging with fans in a more meaningful way”. Donna added: “It’s simply another platform to spend quality time with the people who’ve supported me throughout my career while staying true to who I am.”

Talent agent Andy Bachman added: “This is not about changing who she is. It is about giving her longtime fans more access to the personality, style and behind-the-scenes moments they already love.

“Donna has always been fearless and ahead of her time. She told me, ‘YOLO — let’s do it,’ and that perfectly captures her attitude. She is approaching OnlyFans on her own terms and creating a space that feels authentic, personal and completely true to her.”

YOLO, indeed!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Starbuck/AFF-USA/Shutterstock. 

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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